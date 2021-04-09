Healthcare Workers Call On California Voters to Support Gov. Newsom and Get Ready to Vote No on the Republican Recall Effort

Healthcare workers representing SEIU-UHW’s 100,000 members voted overwhelmingly to oppose the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom

Healthcare workers representing SEIU-UHW's 100,000 members voted overwhelmingly to oppose the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom, calling him a proven healthcare champion and citing his long record of supporting workers and history of pushing forth an expansive healthcare agenda.

Additionally, SEIU-UHW healthcare workers said they felt supported by Newsom throughout the COVID-19 crisis and pointed to his leadership during the pandemic as a reason for their endorsement.

“During the pandemic, Gov. Newsom sought out the input of frontline healthcare workers and took concrete action to protect and support both workers and patients,” said Georgette Bradford, an ultrasound sonographer at Kaiser Permanente in Sacramento and SEIU-UHW Executive Committee member. “Over the past year, his administration purchased hundreds of millions of masks during the shortage, signed legislation to mandate hospital stockpiles of PPE, signed COVID-19 sick leave legislation into law twice, helped get childcare funding for parents and hotel rooms for workers exposed to COVID-19. Newsom has put his words into action and proven himself to be the healthcare champion California needs now and into the future.”

SEIU-UHW healthcare workers also considered Newsom’s prior achievements, including implementing a universal health care model for San Francisco during his term as mayor.

“Throughout his career in public service, Newsom has pushed California to the forefront of healthcare policy and proven to be a strong ally of workers,” said SEIU-UHW President Dave Regan. “From supporting good working conditions and a rising standard of living for workers to signing priority legislation to make healthcare corporations more transparent and outlawing dialysis industry financial schemes that drive up healthcare costs, Newsom has made it clear that he stands with patients and caregivers. Healthcare workers are throwing their full support behind Newsom because of his forward-thinking agenda to expand access and create a system that provides affordable, quality care for all Californians.”

SEIU-UHW healthcare workers also say they are backing Newsom based on his commitment to ensuring fairness in California’s healthcare system, including establishing equity metrics in determining re-opening phases, vaccine distribution, testing locations, and access.

SEIU-UHW members include frontline workers such as respiratory care practitioners, dietary, environmental services, and nursing staff who live and work throughout California from the Bay Area to Sacramento and Los Angeles to the Central Valley.

SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW) is a healthcare justice union of more than 100,000 healthcare workers, patients, and healthcare activists united to ensure affordable, accessible, high-quality care for all Californians, provided by valued and respected healthcare workers. Learn more at www.seiu-uhw.org.

