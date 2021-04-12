Mrkt360 Officially Accepts Bitcoin as a Form of Payment, Allowing Clients To Pay for Services Using the Cryptocurrency

Mrkt360 will now be accepting Bitcoin (among others) as a valid payment options in exchange for digital marketing services.

Mrkt360 is preparing for the world of tomorrow by accepting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Customers can keep their marketing entirely digital at Mrkt360.

Cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, represent the way business will be done for decades to come. Adapting alongside technological trends is the nature of our business.” — Eran Hurvitz (CEO of Mrkt360)