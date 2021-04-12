Mrkt360 Officially Accepts Bitcoin as a Form of Payment, Allowing Clients To Pay for Services Using the Cryptocurrency
Mrkt360 will now be accepting Bitcoin (among others) as a valid payment options in exchange for digital marketing services.
Mrkt360 is preparing for the world of tomorrow by accepting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Customers can keep their marketing entirely digital at Mrkt360.
Cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, represent the way business will be done for decades to come. Adapting alongside technological trends is the nature of our business.”CONCORD, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With increasing demand and popularity for Bitcoin, Mrkt360 has officially begun accepting the cryptocurrency as a form of payment. As a result, both USDC and USDT tether coins will also be accepted. Bitcoin will allow for transactions with customers to become easier and completely digital. Mrkt360 was one of the first Canadian companies to utilize American Express’ vPayment back in 2019, thus accepting Bitcoin today demonstrates our talent to adapt alongside technological innovations.
— Eran Hurvitz (CEO of Mrkt360)
Bitcoin has taken the world by storm. It is by far the most popular and valuable cryptocurrency among others (i.e. Etherum, Litecoin, Zcash). Now consumers can purchase Google, Facebook, Microsoft and other marketing services through Mrkt360 using converted Bitcoin. Create advertising campaigns on different platforms, send out press releases, or optimize your SEO with Mrkt360 and pay in Bitcoin. Keep your digital marketing entirely digital, including the fees and transactions.
Our prices in terms of setup and monthly management fees will remain in USD, however Bitcoin payments will be accepted based on the conversion rate. For example, a service which costs $10,000 USD would be based on the conversion rate of Bitcoin’s real time value (because it fluctuates greatly). At the time of writing, $10,000 USD is 0.17 BTC. Bitcoin payments will be accepted from clients with monthly budgets of at least $50,000 per month. Mrkt360 will accept a maximum of one BTC per customer, per month.
In addition to the growing presence of Bitcoin (and other cryptocurrencies) around the world, Mrkt360 has decided to accept BTC for several reasons. Many of our customers are outside of Canada (US, Israel, etc), and cross-border payments can often be slow. Utilizing Bitcoin minimizes the presence of middle men (in this case Banks) from being a part of the process.
At Mrkt360, we look towards the horizon and prepare ourselves and clients for the world of tomorrow. It’s why our marketing services are geared towards innovation, and it’s why we’ve decided to accept BTC. Mrkt360 always continues to prepare for the world of tomorrow.
