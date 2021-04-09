ATTYYA To Open Retail Location on April 17th At Atlanta’s Phipps Plaza

Grand Opening Will Be At Noon

I am very humbled and excited to be launching our brand’s flagship store at Phipps Plaza, a shopping destination known for its luxurious and elegant offerings which the ATTYYA line provides” — Attyya Guiles

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES , April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATTYYA Limited Company announces the grand opening of its first retail location on April 17th at noon at Phipps Plaza, 3500 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 2069, Atlanta, GA 30326. Established in 2020, ATTYYA is an innovative brand of cosmetic and personal care products. The ATTYYA brand has been taking the cosmetic world by storm and has been seen in Vanity Fair, Glamour, and the World of Interiors. ATTYYA offers high-quality fine fragrances, make up, candles, room deodorizers, skincare, and classic Swiss made timepieces. While other brands have been forced to downsize due to the pandemic, ATTYYA has seen unprecedented growth and sales. The Atlanta location is the first of several locations throughout the Southeast that the brand envisions opening over the next year.

“I am very humbled and excited to be launching our brand’s flagship store at Phipps Plaza, a shopping destination known for its luxurious and elegant offerings which the ATTYYA line provides,” said Attyya Guiles, founder of ATTYYA Limited Company. “This company was a dream that I had for many years and to see its success in just under a year and now with its first retail location is truly rewarding.

“It is my hope that our Phipps location becomes a destination spot for those seeking the best and most elegant cosmetic and personal care products,” continued Guiles. This is the first of several retail locations the brand hopes to open in the Southeast.”

ATTYYA brings beauty and confidence to both women and men. The ATTYYA brand prides itself in its commitment to diversity, inclusivity, individualism, and expressionism. The company desires to help women and men be their most confident and beautiful without having to fit themselves in traditional definitions of beauty and provide luxury level quality at a price that suits their budget. From bold and dramatic, to subtle and daring, ATTYYA has products for everyone that will accommodate all budgets.

The company’s founder, Attyya Guiles is an eighth-grade teacher at Clayton County Public Schools at Babb Middle School. In addition to balancing her career as an educator and entrepreneur, she is also a mother which she says is her most rewarding job. She believes in celebrating the beauty and diversity of others and educating others about the importance of seeing their own individual beauty.

