Education Innovators Speaker Series: Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Education

The Maine State Chamber of Commerce is hosting the next set of speakers for the Education Innovators Speaker Series. This month’s conversation is focused on entrepreneurship and innovation in education. They are pleased to welcome the following guests on April 15th from 3:00-4:00pm:

  • Gary Schoeniger, CEO of Entrepreneurial Learning Initiative
  • Michelle Anderson, President of Junior Achievement of Maine 
  • Dan Ryder, Classroom Teacher of Overman Academy

Anyone interested can register and learn more about this free event here.

Special thank you to the supporters of these events which include the Education Action Forum of Maine, the Center for Innovation in Education at Thomas College, Educate Maine, and the Maine State Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation. We hope to see you on the 15th!

