VIDIZMO Partners With WebSIA to Provide Enterprise Video and Digital Evidence Management Solutions in Latin America

VIDIZMO is now providing enterprise video content management and digital evidence management solutions through WebSIA in the Latin American markets.

TYSONS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- With society becoming increasingly digital, video and digital media have become part of everyday public and corporate life. This creates a whole new set of challenges for managing media such as recorded meetings, training and marketing videos, digital evidence and more. How can you store and manage the increasing pile of videos? And how can you securely share them with the right people without unauthorized people getting their hands on it?VIDIZMO, recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, has around 20 years of experience providing enterprise video content management and digital evidence management solutions with AI-services and flexible deployment options in the cloud, on-premise and hybrid deployment models.To cater to the growing Latin American market, VIDIZMO has partnered with WebSIA , a Brazilian distributor of SaaS solutions (cloud) to provide enterprise video content management and digital evidence management solutions.“We have successfully helped organizations in the United States to securely manage and transmit increasing amounts of video content. Through our partnership with WebSIA, we hope to expand in Latin America, helping organizations to benefit from our solutions.” says Shahan Zafar, the Product Marketing Manager at VIDIZMO.With extremely flexible deployment options and the ability to integrate with video conferencing solutions such as Zoom, Webex and others, the North American-based company has the right solutions to meet the needs of the Brazilian and Latin American market. The company provides solutions for public and private organizations around the globe.ABOUT WEBSIAFounded in 2011, WebSIA creates, builds, develops and implements architecture and business intelligence, with a focus on solutions, innovation and online services. WebSIA is a distributor, developer and integrator focused on cutting-edge technologies in Brazil and worldwide, and offering complete, innovative solutions that provide intelligent and profitable results for the Brazilian and Latin American market. Learn more about WebSIA’s solutions at www.websia.com.br ABOUT VIDIZMOVIDIZMO is a Gold partner of Microsoft and provides live and on-demand video streaming, digital evidence management and artificial intelligence solutions for various government and commercial organizations. You can learn more about the different organizations that VIDIZMO serves by visiting https://www.vidizmo.com/our-customers/

