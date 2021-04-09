HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST April 8, 2021

Department of Health:

Vaccine eligibility expands to people age 50 and older on O‘ahu

DOH will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to O‘ahu residents age 50 and older beginning Monday, April 12.

“This is a great opportunity for residents 50 and older on O‘ahu to register before vaccine eligibility opens to everyone 16 and older on April 19,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “I encourage everyone who is eligible today to schedule their appointment as soon as possible.”

A wide variety of vaccination options can be found on the registration page at hawaiicovid19.com. Services for older adults who may need additional assistance with online sign-up or who qualify for transportation services are available by calling Aloha United Way

2-1-1. See the full news release here: https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine-eligibility-expands-to-people-age-50-and-older-on-oahu/

122 New COVID-19 Cases Reported.

DOH reports 122 new cases of coronavirus today and three (3) additional COVID-19 deaths.

O‘ahu

1 woman, 60-69 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

Maui

1 man, 30-39 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 woman, 60-69 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

This report includes cases up until Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. April 6, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 69 23,537 Hawai‘i 11 2,557 Maui 40 3,067 Kaua‘i 1 199 Moloka‘i 0 34 Lānaʻi 0 111 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 1 980 Total Cases 122 30,485++ Deaths 3 470

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m., April 7, 2021: Hawai‘i-4, Maui-15, O‘ahu-31, Kaua‘i-0

++As a result of updated information one case from O‘ahu was recategorized to Hawai‘i Island.

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Daily and Weekly Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates

Department of Public Safety : Statewide Inmate Testing Continues COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The Maui Community Correctional Center reports 16 negative inmate test results and 35 negative staff results. The total active positive inmate cases remain unchanged at two (2). The Women’s Community Correctional Center reports two (2) negative inmate test results. The Oʻahu Community Correctional Center reports 16 negative inmate test results and the Halawa Correctional Facility reports one (1) negative inmate results. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

19,260 Passengers Arrive on Wednesday

Yesterday, a total of 19,260 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 12,811 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,647 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Helpful Resources

Trusted Testing and Travel Partners:

The state of Hawai‘i only accepts Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab test results from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners. For the full list of domestic trans-Pacific, inter-county, international and airline partners, or information on how to become a Trusted Testing Partner, go to:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel-partners/

Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program: Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/

FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/

Email: [email protected]

Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII

COVID-19 Vaccine Status in Hawai‘i and FAQs:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/

Vaccine Call Center: 808-586-8332

COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations):

https://hawaiicovid19.com/data-dashboard/

Safe Travels Digital Platform:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/data/

Kaua‘i County: Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting

Vaccine Information: https://www.kauai.gov/vaccine

Maui County: Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov

To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

Hawai‘i County: Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel

Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c To report violators: 808-935-3311

City & County of Honolulu: Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org

COVID-19 Vaccine Information: http://www.oneoahu.org/vaccine

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center:

All media inquiries should be directed to the appropriate State department