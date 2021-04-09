Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Suspect Sought in Indecent Exposure and Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts Offenses in the Second District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in connection with Indecent Exposure and Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts offenses that occurred in the Second District

 

  • Indecent Exposure: On Thursday, April 8, 2021, at approximately 8:55 am, in the 3600 block of R Street, Northwest, the suspect exposed themselves to the victims then fled the scene. CCN: 21-044-536

 

  • Indecent Exposure/Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts: On Thursday, April 8, 2021, at approximately 8:55 am, in the 3000 block of Avon Lane, Northwest, the suspect exposed themselves and committed a lewd act in front of the victims then fled the scene. CCN: 21-044-718

 

 

The suspect is described as a Black male, 30 to 40 years of age, and 5’10’ in height. The suspect was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, and driving a silver in color Honda Civic.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

