Arrests Made in Burglary Two and Unlawful Entry Offenses: 3500 Block of 13th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce arrests have been made in reference to Burglary Two and Unlawful Entry offenses that occurred in the 3500 block of 13th Street, Northwest.

 

Between Friday, March 19, 2021 and Sunday, March 21, 2021, the suspects gained access to the listed location on multiple occasions. Once inside, the suspects took the victim’s property to include the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered.

 

Previously, on Saturday, March 20, 2021, a 43-year old male, of Southeast DC, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Entry.

 

On Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 40 year-old Andrew Long, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two, Unlawful Entry, and Theft One (Stolen Auto).

 

This case remains under investigation.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

###

 

 

