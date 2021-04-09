Arrests Made in Burglary Two and Unlawful Entry Offenses: 3500 Block of 13th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce arrests have been made in reference to Burglary Two and Unlawful Entry offenses that occurred in the 3500 block of 13th Street, Northwest.

Between Friday, March 19, 2021 and Sunday, March 21, 2021, the suspects gained access to the listed location on multiple occasions. Once inside, the suspects took the victim’s property to include the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered.

Previously, on Saturday, March 20, 2021, a 43-year old male, of Southeast DC, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Entry.

On Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 40 year-old Andrew Long, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two, Unlawful Entry, and Theft One (Stolen Auto).

This case remains under investigation.

