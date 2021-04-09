Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 200 Block of K Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in the 200 block of K Street, Northeast.

At approximately 11:03 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

On Thursday, April 8, 2021, 25 year-old William Hodge, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun). Detectives’ investigation revealed this offense was the result of a dispute. The victim and suspect were known to each other.