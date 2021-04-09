Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and an Assault on a Police Officer Offense: 5000 Block of Benning Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and an Assault on a Police Officer offense that occurred on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in the 5000 block of Benning Road, Southeast.

At approximately 6:10 pm, multiple suspects were engaged in an exchange of gunfire at the listed location. On-duty MPD officers in the area heard the gunfire and responded to the scene. Upon arrival, the suspects fired at the officers. A marked MPD vehicle sustained damage from the gunfire. The suspects then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were captured by area cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.