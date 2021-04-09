Forwardly, Inc. Acquires 33.3% of Ligand Innovation Global, Inc. Increases Price of Reg A+ Offering

/EIN News/ -- Henderson, NV, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forwardly, Inc. (OTCMKT: FORW), announced today the company has acquired a one-third interest in Ligand Innovation Global, Inc., a Canadian firm developing an innovative solution to the continuing worldwide shortage of expensive and invasive ventilators for those patients experiencing life-threatening respiratory diseases. The acquisition was made for a cash payment of $1 million by Forwardly.



The company also announced that the pending amendment to its Regulation A+ application with the SEC will include an increase in the proposed $25 million offering to $.70/share. This amendment will be filed before the end of April.

About Ligand Innovation Global, Inc.

Ligand IG continues development of the LifeAire G1 Emergency Portable Ventilator to address the expense of conventional ventilator systems which require the intubation and sedation of the patient. Ligand IG expects these units to become readily available, at a greatly reduced cost, to hospitals, nursing homes, and other sites where emergency, life-saving equipment, such as defibrillators are a necessity. Additional information regarding Ligand IG can be found at www.LigandGlobal.com.

About Forwardly, Inc.

Forwardly is an opportunity investor seeking to finance fresh ideas. The company is headed by George Sharp, a longtime whistleblower, advocate against microcap fraud, and defender of shareholder rights. In addition to his continued participation in these activities, Mr. Sharp consults to public companies, attorneys and those associated with the financial markets. He is also a former consultant to OTC Markets Group, Inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

