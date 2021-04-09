Monarch Private Capital Welcomes Bryan Mills as New In-House Counsel

Mills will add strategic value to the firm, directly supporting its robust growth and sustainability initiatives

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital, a nationally recognized tax-advantaged investment firm that develops, finances and manages a diversified portfolio of projects that generate both federal and state tax credits, is pleased to welcome Bryan Mills to the team as new In-House Counsel. Mills will be responsible for providing legal direction on a wide range of matters in connection with federal and state tax credit equity transactions, loans, asset management, risk and compliance, contract negotiations and general legal needs of the business. His extensive knowledge of the tax credit investment industry and clear understanding of Monarch’s business operations will allow him to provide effective, practical legal advice in a manner that enhances Monarch’s ability to achieve its goals, adding long-term value to the firm.

Prior to joining Monarch, Mills practiced in the Public Finance group at Maynard, Cooper & Gale, P.C., where he focused on structuring, documenting and closing transactions for developers, sponsors, investors and syndicators utilizing federal and state tax credits, tax incentives and other financing arrangements. He also has experience advising clients on partnership tax issues, lending transactions, joint ventures and other aspects of development financing, investments and business formation. Mills began his business background studying at Auburn University, where he received a Bachelor of Science in finance. He continued his education at the University of Florida, earning his Juris Doctor and L.L.M. in Tax.

“I’m excited to join the knowledgeable and dynamic team of such an established market leader in the tax credit industry that values its impact on American communities in addition to operating an outstanding business,” said Mills. “The reputation and experience of Monarch’s team, combined with its focus on ESG investing and community impacts, uniquely positions Monarch for growth and expansion. I look forward to adding a new perspective to the Monarch team and contributing to both the firm’s increasing success in the tax credit industry as well as the advancement of its sustainability initiatives.”

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages ESG funds that positively impact communities by creating clean power, jobs and homes. The funds provide predictable returns through the generation of federal and state tax credits. The Company offers innovative tax credit equity investments for affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, film and other qualified projects. Monarch Private Capital has long-term relationships with institutional and individual investors, developers and lenders that participate in these types of federal and state programs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and tax credit professionals located throughout the U.S.

