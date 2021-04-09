Turning Point Therapeutics Announces New Preclinical Data for Three Drug Candidates

Presentations Planned at Annual Meeting of American Association for Cancer Research, Held Virtually April 9-14

For lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, poster presentations will highlight new preclinical combination data with MEK and MEK/Raf inhibitors, as well as repotrectinib’s potency against wildtype and mutant TRKA/B/C as compared to approved TRK inhibitors. The preclinical studies found that repotrectinib combinations with approved MEK inhibitor, trametinib, or investigational MEK/Raf inhibitor, VS-6766, were more effective than single-agent treatment in patient-derived KRAS mutant G12D/V lung and G12D/V/R pancreatic cancer models. Based on the findings and additional preclinical support presented previously, Turning Point anticipates the first cohort of its planned Phase 1/2 TRIDENT-2 study will examine the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and any early signals of efficacy of repotrectinib in combination with trametinib in patients with KRAS mutant G12D advanced solid tumors.

“We are encouraged by the new preclinical data our research team has generated in support of our ongoing development of repotrectinib, TPX-0022 and TPX-0131,” said Athena Countouriotis, M.D., president and CEO. “In particular, our preclinical models continue to suggest that the combination of repotrectinib with MEK inhibitors can suppress mutant KRAS signaling to achieve more potent and durable anti-tumor activity. We look forward to studying this further in the first cohort of our planned TRIDENT-2 combination study.

“In addition, preclinical studies show repotrectinib is highly potent against wild type TRK fusions and is less affected by NTRK resistance mutations than approved therapies, with strong potency in both in vitro and in vivo studies. We look forward to sharing additional clinical data from our TRIDENT-1 study of repotrectinib in the second half of the year.”

TPX-0022, MET, SRC, CSF1R Inhibitor

For MET/SRC/CSF1R inhibitor TPX-0022, the company will present preclinical data demonstrating potential utility in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. In a syngeneic xenograft tumor model, TPX-0022 treatment downregulated immunosuppressive cytokines, increased anti-tumor M1 macrophages, and enriched levels of CD8+ cytotoxic T cells. TPX-0022 had single agent in vivo efficacy and enhanced the efficacy of an anti-PD-1 inhibitor. With the new data, Turning Point is evaluating a potential additional combination study of TPX-0022 and an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor. In the second half of 2021, the company plans to provide a clinical data update from the Phase 1 dose finding portion of its ongoing SHIELD-1 study and initiate its planned Phase 1b/2 SHIELD-2 clinical study of TPX-0022 in combination with an EGFR targeted therapy.

TPX-0131, ALK Inhibitor

For its ALK-inhibitor, TPX-0131, Turning Point will present preclinical data showing its potential to cross the blood-brain barrier and its potency against wild type ALK and a broad spectrum of acquired ALK resistance mutations, including the G1202R solvent front mutation, L1196M gatekeeper mutation, and the G1202R/L1196M and /L1198F compound mutations. Turning Point plans to initiate a Phase 1/2 study in patients with ALK-positive TKI-pretreated advanced non-small cell lung cancer in the second quarter of 2021.

AACR plans to make poster presentations available via its website on Saturday, April 10. The four posters to be presented are:

Title: Repotrectinib increases effectiveness of MEK inhibitors in KRAS mutant cancer models

Abstract Number: 1104

Title: Molecular characteristics of repotrectinib that enable potent inhibition of TRK fusion proteins and broad mutant selectivity

Abstract Number: 1119

Title: TPX-0022, a potent MET/SRC/CSF1R inhibitor that modulates the tumor immune microenvironment in preclinical models

Abstract Number: 1444

Title: TPX-0131, a potent inhibitor of wild type ALK and a broad spectrum of both single and compound ALK resistance mutations

Abstract Number: 1469

Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company with a pipeline of internally discovered investigational drugs designed to address key limitations of existing cancer therapies. The company’s lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, is a next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting the ROS1 and TRK oncogenic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors. Repotrectinib, which is being studied in a registrational Phase 2 study in adults and a Phase 1/2 study in pediatric patients, has shown antitumor activity and durable responses among kinase inhibitor treatment-naïve and pre-treated patients. The company’s pipeline of drug candidates also includes TPX-0022, targeting MET, CSF1R and SRC, which is being studied in a Phase 1 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in MET; TPX-0046, targeting RET, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in RET; and TPX-0131, a next-generation ALK inhibitor. Turning Point’s next-generation kinase inhibitors are designed to bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than existing therapies, with a novel, compact structure that has demonstrated an ability to potentially overcome treatment resistance common with other kinase inhibitors. The company is driven to develop therapies that mark a turning point for patients in their cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.tptherapeutics.com.

