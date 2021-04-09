Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Alimera Sciences to Present at the Zooming with LD Micro Virtual Conference on April 15, 2021

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (“Alimera”), a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmology treatments for the management of retinal diseases, today announced that Rick Eiswirth, President and Chief Executive Officer, will give a corporate presentation at the Zooming with LD Micro virtual conference on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET followed by a live Q&A session with registered investors and other conference attendees. In addition, Mr. Eiswirth will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings the same day.

Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AnmlPmPwSHGD5rRTJtxp6w

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera Sciences is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and affect millions of people in our aging populations. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

