Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. Awarded RMB 20.7 Million Stainless Steel Seamless Pipe Order Contracts

/EIN News/ -- Wenzhou, China, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (“HUDI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HUDI), a leading developer and manufacturer of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products in China, today announces that the Company was recently awarded stainless steel seamless pipe order contracts that worth RMB 20.65 million (approximately US $3.2 million) after winning the bid for a mining project in Gansu province, China.

HUDI will supply stainless steel seamless pipes with a total value of RMB 20.65 million for a mining project operated by a leading China state-owned energy facilities construction firm. The pipes will be used for transferring fluid substance and for ventilation-related functions.

Mr. Di Wang, Chairman of the Company, commented: “We continue to supply high standard products to our long-term partners and we expect that our relationships with existing and prospect clients will become even better developed as HUDI builds its reputation of possessing advanced technology and great quality products through its dedication to innovation and precision.”

About Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.

Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products with extensive distribution facilities and network for over twenty provinces in China. It also has a big presence across international steel pipes industry, offering a broad range of products exported to twenty countries and regions such as United States, Mexico, Thailand, Australia, Argentina, Taiwan, India, the Philippines, UAE and Canada. Its products are widely used in the oil & gas transmission, chemistry engineering, food processing, medical devices, aeronautics and astronautics, boiler, irrigation works construction, electricity, automobile, naval architecture, paper mill and mechanical industries. For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.huadi.cc.

Forward-Looking Statement

