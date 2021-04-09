Kymera Therapeutics to Present New Results from Non-Interventional Study in Patients with Hidradenitis Suppurativa at the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) 2021 Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced that a late-breaking abstract featuring new data in patients with hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) from its non-interventional study of patients with HS or atopic dermatitis (AD) has been selected for presentation at the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) 2021 Annual Meeting, being held virtually May 3-8, 2021. The non-interventional study is evaluating expression of IRAK4 and other mediators of inflammation in the skin and blood of patients with HS or AD and the ex vivo effect of the IRAK4 degrader KT-474.



Abstract Presentation Details:

Abstract: LB819

Title: Multiple mediators of inflammation correlate with IRAK4 expression in the skin of hidradenitis suppurativa patients and are blocked by the IRAK4 protein degrader KT-474 in TLR-activated monocytes

Session: Translational Studies

Session Time: 2:30 PM-4:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 6 th , 2021

, 2021 Presenter: Afsaneh Alavi, MD, Mayo Clinic (Principal Investigator)



The presentation will be available on demand from May 3-31, 2021 and also will be available for download at https://www.kymeratx.com/scientific-resources/.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, a transformative new approach to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera’s Pegasus™ targeted protein degradation platform harnesses the body’s natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade the most intractable of proteins, and advance new treatment options for patients. Kymera’s initial programs are IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3, which each address high impact targets within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors. For more information, visit www.kymeratx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements regarding its: strategy, business plans and objectives for the IRAK4, IRAKIMiD and STAT3 degrader programs; and plans and timelines for the clinical development of Kymera Therapeutics' product candidates, including the therapeutic potential and clinical benefits thereof. The words "may," “might,” "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," “expect,” "estimate," “seek,” "predict," “future,” "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks associated with: the impact of COVID-19 on countries or regions in which we have operations or do business, as well as on the timing and anticipated results of our current preclinical studies and future clinical trials, strategy and future operations; the delay of any current preclinical studies or future clinical trials or the development of Kymera Therapeutics' drug candidates; the risk that the results of current preclinical studies may not be predictive of future results in connection with future clinical trials; Kymera Therapeutics' ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates; the timing and outcome of the Company’s planned interactions with regulatory authorities, including the resolution of the current partial clinical hold for KT-474; and obtaining, maintaining and protecting its intellectual property. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2020, filed on March 11, 2021, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Kymera Therapeutics' subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Kymera Therapeutics' views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Kymera Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Paul Cox

VP, Investor Relations and Communications

pcox@kymeratx.com

917-754-0207

Media Contact:

Lissette L. Steele

Verge Scientific Communications for Kymera Therapeutics

lsteele@vergescientific.com

202-930-4762



