Iveda Enters Hospital Asset Management Industry with 2021 Artificial Intelligence Award Winner Claro Enterprise Solutions

/EIN News/ -- MESA, Ariz, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iveda® (OTCMKTS:IVDA), worldwide provider of IvedaAITM intelligent video search technology, Sentir® Video surveillance products, IvedaPinpointTM and IvedaHomeTM IoT (Internet of Things) platforms with smart devices, today announced it has co-developed the 2021 Artificial Intelligence award-winning offering in Hospital Asset Management with Claro Enterprise Solutions . Claro is a leading global technology services company. The award was given by the Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program



The joint solution addresses hospital asset management challenges that include shrinkage, low equipment utilization, and the countless hours currently wasted by hospital staff trying to locate misplaced equipment. As a result, quality of care, patient experience, operations and workflow are negatively impacted. Misplaced and stolen equipment is a critical issue that costs the healthcare industry millions of dollars each year.



“Hospitals ravaged by competitive pressure and the COVID-19 pandemic are focused reducing costs and improving operations,” said Mark Popolano, Managing Director of Business Innovation at Claro Enterprise Solutions. “Our Hospital Asset Management Solution enhances financial and operational oversight and achieves significant cost savings that can be reinvested to support the strategic imperative of improving patient care.”



Iveda designed this comprehensive asset management solution suite with Claro and a financial model that makes sense for hospitals. Easily deployed, the solution integrates seamlessly with existing video surveillance system and network infrastructure while independently operating outside hospital information systems. Because hospital assets are tagged with QR codes and beacons rather than more expensive RFID devices, Claro’s solution is significantly less expensive than alternative options. Hosted in the cloud with a web-based user interface and a mobile app, the solution supports indoor Geo-fencing to generate alerts when assets enter or leave a defined Geo-fenced area.



“We are honored to be a part of Claro’s solution. The financial model they built for hospitals riddled with massive losses on misplaced and lost mobile medical equipment makes a lot of sense for hospitals to implement,” said Iveda CEO David Ly.



In addition to asset management applications, IvedaAI also helps hospitals implement healthy personnel behavior with Health AI functions that include mask, social distancing, temperature and occupancy detection.



