Plus Products Announces Limited-Edition Release of New Hash-Based Gummies and Virtual Launch Event

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), a cannabis and hemp branded products company in the U.S., today announced the launch of its PLUS Hash Gummies in concert with Biscotti Brands (“Biscotti”), a premium hash brand, which will be available for purchase in California for a limited time.



The Company’s orange blossom-flavored PLUS Hash Gummies are infused with cold water hash extracted from MAC (aka Miracle Alien Cookies) flower, a hybrid strain known for its relaxing and uplifting effects. Each gummy contains 10mg of THC and is flavored with all-natural essence from Seville and Valencia oranges and orange blossom to complement MAC’s smooth citrus and floral accents.

“Our PLUS Hash Gummies are formulated to bring consumers as close to the plant as possible, providing the characteristics that make hash unique, in the form of an edible,” said Jake Heimark, co-founder and CEO of PLUS. “We’re thrilled to partner with Biscotti, whose proprietary process delicately separates trichomes to preserve a richer, fuller experience. We knew they were the right partner to bring this product to life.”

To celebrate the launch, PLUS is hosting a virtual launch event produced in collaboration with Michelle Lhooq ( @MichelleLhooq ). The one-hour event features a hash-infused cooking demonstration, Q&A on all things hash with Dr. Ari Mackler, Chief Scientific Officer at PLUS, as well as a DJ performance by Masha ( @mmashup ).

The virtual event will take place on Sunday, April 18th at 11am PT. Register here .

To learn more, please visit https://plusproductsthc.com/hash-gummies .

Availability

The PLUS Hash gummies will be available at select licensed dispensaries in California for a limited time, including: Airfield Supply Co., Atrium, Dixon Wellness, Elemental, Eaze, Harborside, Libra, March and Ash, People’s OC, Sava and Urbn Leaf. The products will also be available for purchase at shop.plusproductsthc.com.

About PLUS

PLUS is a cannabis and hemp branded products company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers’ lives. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About Biscotti

Biscotti’s proprietary hash manufacturing processes are currently licensed by large-scale manufacturers in California along with two other States. Biscotti merges tradition and technology to create solventless hash using the centuries-old method of ice and water, ensuring their products stay true to their heritage. Biscotti’s quality standards are rooted in Italian craftsmanship, resulting in a pure and potent hash that consistently delivers the full entourage effect paired with a premium cannabis experience.

