ChemoCentryx’s Oral PD-L1 inhibitor, CCX559, Featured in Poster Presentation at the 2021 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

-- Company plans to advance CCX559 into clinical development in the first half of 2021 --

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCXI), today announced that the Company’s orally-administered small molecule PD-L1 inhibitor, CCX559, will be featured in a poster presentation at the virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR). The poster presentation, which showcases CCX559’s ability to induce anti-tumor immunity, will go live on Saturday, April 10 at 8:30 a.m. ET as part of the Novel Antitumor Agents Session (PO.ET06.03).

PD-L1/PD-1 interaction is one of the major checkpoints that limit effector T cell function against cancer cells. As a next generation therapy, small molecule inhibitors of PD-L1 may have advantageous properties compared to approved monoclonal antibodies, such as better penetration into solid tumors, reduced immunogenicity, lack of Fc-mediated side effects, convenience of oral administration, and lower cost of goods.

The study featured in the AACR poster presentation demonstrated that CCX559 potentially employs distinct mechanisms to inhibit PD-L1 compared to the anti-human PD-L1 antibodies. In murine tumor models, orally administered CCX559 reduced tumor growth similarly to a clinically-approved anti-human PD-L1 antibody.

Based on CCX559’s unique mechanism of PD-L1 inhibition, strong anti-tumor activity, desirable drug properties, and good safety profile, the Company plans to advance CCX559 into clinical development in the first half of 2021.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company developing new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and cancer. ChemoCentryx targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop and commercialize orally-administered therapies. ChemoCentryx’s lead drug candidate, avacopan (CCX168), successfully completed a pivotal Phase III trial in ANCA-associated vasculitis and a New Drug Application is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Avacopan is also in late stage clinical development for the treatment of severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa and C3 Glomerulopathy (C3G).

ChemoCentryx also has early stage drug candidates that target chemoattractant receptors in other inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and in cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

ChemoCentryx cautions that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "could," "will," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "seek," "contemplate," "potential," "continue" or "project" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include the Company's statements regarding the timing of advancing CCX559 into clinical development, whether CCX559 will demonstrate advantageous properties compared to monoclonal antibodies and whether CCX559 will be shown to be safe and effective in ongoing or future clinical trials. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by ChemoCentryx that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the ChemoCentryx business and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and ChemoCentryx undertakes no obligation to revise or update this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Further information regarding these and other risks is included under the heading "Risk Factors" in ChemoCentryx's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including ChemoCentryx's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021 and its other reports which are available from the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) and on ChemoCentryx's website (www.chemocentryx.com) under the heading "Investors." All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

