U.S. 422 Lane Closures Next Week for Construction in Montgomery, Chester Counties

04/08/2021

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 422 motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions next week for various construction activities on four separate projects in Montgomery and Chester counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a left or right lane closure is scheduled on eastbound U.S. 422 between the Oaks and Route 363 (Trooper Road) interchanges in Upper Providence and Lower Providence townships, Montgomery County, for paving;

Monday, April 12, through Saturday, April 17, from 7:00 PM to 2:00 PM the following afternoon, a left or right lane closure is scheduled on westbound U.S. 422 between the Route 363 (Trooper Road) and Oaks interchanges in Lower Providence and Upper Providence townships, Montgomery County, for concrete patching;

Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on U.S. 422 in both directions between Grosstown Road and Hanover Street in North Coventry Township, Chester County, and West Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County, for geotechnical drilling;

Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a right lane closure is scheduled on eastbound U.S. 422 between the Armand Hammer Boulevard and Sanatoga interchanges in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County, for bridge construction;

Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 7:00 PM to 2:00 PM the following afternoon, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound U.S. 422 between the Sanatoga and Armand Hammer Boulevard interchanges in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County, for bridge construction; and

Wednesday, April 14, through Friday, April 16, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, a left or right lane closure is scheduled on eastbound U.S. 422 between Park Road and Township Line Road and at the Limerick and Sanatoga interchanges in Limerick and Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County, for sign installation and line striping.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #