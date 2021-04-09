For Immediate Release:

New York State Department of State Buffalo Regional Board of Review to Meet Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

Members of the New York State Department of State Buffalo Regional Board of Review will meet on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. via video conference call (Webex).

Pursuant to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.1 issued on March 12, 2020, and subsequent Executive Orders extending the relevant provision in Executive Order 202.1, this meeting will be held remotely by video conference call (WebEx). The public has the right to attend remotely.

WHO: Buffalo Regional Board of Review WHAT: Monthly Meeting of the Board WHEN: Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

To Join:

Join using Microsoft Lync or Microsoft Skype for Business

Dial 1852538796.meetny@lync.webex.com

If you are a host, click here to view host information.

Need help? Go to https://help.webex.com

Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only) +1-518-549-0500,,1780207885## USA Toll

Join by phone +1-518-549-0500 USA Toll

Join from a video system or application Dial 1780207885@meetny.webex.com

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Note: For information on logistics, please contact Brian Tollisen at: Brian.Tollisen@dos.ny.gov or 518-764-3132.

