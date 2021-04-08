Public Notice and Agenda: Li-ion Reuse Subcommittee Meeting #3

Virtual Meeting Monday, April 19, 2021

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (PST) (or until the close of business)

Participate:

Participate on Zoom: Join online by registering in advance to receive a “Join” link: Meeting Registration Join by phone by calling the Zoom phone number nearest your location. Toll charges may apply.

1 669 900 6833 (San Jose) 1 312 626 6799 (Chicago) 1 646 876 9923 (New York)

Meeting ID: 940 5009 2805 Passcode: None

Submit Public Comments: Submit public comments to ab2832comments@gmail.com Comments will be read aloud during the meeting.

Meeting Materials: Any materials will be posted on the Advisory Group webpage.

Agenda:

Call to Order, Roll Call, and Establishment of Quorum – Alissa Kendall, UC Davis Approval of Minutes from Previous Meeting – Alissa Kendall, UC Davis The Second-life Battery Industry in California – TBD, B2U Storage Solutions Inc. Discussion of Policy Solutions – Alissa Kendall, UC Davis Comments on Draft Report Outline – Alissa Kendall, UC Davis Planning for Future Meetings – Alissa Kendall, UC Davis Public Comment on Items Not on the Agenda The Advisory Group may not discuss or take action on any matter raised during the Public Comment section that is not included on this agenda, except whether to decide to place the matter on the agenda of a future meeting. (Gov. Code, §§ 11125, 11125.7, subd. (a).) Adjournment – Alissa Kendall, UC Davis

Contact: For further information about this meeting, please contact Mohammed Omer at (916) 322-2505, mohammed.omer@dtsc.ca.gov, or 1001 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814.

Instructions for Remote Public Participation: In accordance with the Bagley-Keene Open Meeting Act, all meetings of the Lithium-ion Car Battery Recycling Advisory Group and its subcommittees are open to the public. This meeting is only available remotely. Due to the COVID-19 public health emergency (Executive Orders N-29-20 and N-33-20 ) , there will be no physical public access location.

Please register for the meeting using the Zoom Meeting Registration link. After you register, you will receive an email notification with a link to join the webinar. Use that link to join on the morning of the meeting.

Join the meeting by phone by calling the Zoom phone number nearest your location. Toll charges may apply.

1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose) 1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) 1 646 876 9923 (New York)

Meeting ID: 940 5009 2805 Passcode: None

Public Comments:

The public may also submit written public comments during the meeting to ab2832comments@gmail.com. The Subcommittee will read aloud public comments submitted by that email during the meeting.

Discussion and action may be taken on any item on the subcommittee’s meeting agenda. This notice and agenda, and any available meeting minutes and materials, can be found on the Lithium-ion Car Battery Recycling Advisory Group webpage. The time and order of agenda items are approximate and subject to change at the discretion of the subcommittee facilitator to facilitate the effective transaction of business. To stay informed regarding future advisory group and subcommittee updates, visit the CalEPA Listservs webpage and subscribe to the Lithium-ion Car Battery Recycling Advisory Group Listserv.

Government Code section 11125.7 provides the opportunity for the public to address each agenda item during discussion or consideration by the Subcommittee or prior to the Subcommittee taking any action on said item. The Subcommittee will provide members of the public with an opportunity to have their public comments read aloud during the meeting on any issues before the Subcommittee, but the Subcommittee’s Facilitator, at her discretion, may apportion available time among those who wish to have their comments read aloud during the meeting. Individuals may also submit and have read aloud comments to the Subcommittee regarding items not on the agenda; however, the Subcommittee cannot discuss or take official action on these items during the same meeting. (Gov. Code, §§ 11125, 11125.7, subd. (a).)

Accessibility at CalEPA:

Meetings of the Lithium-ion Car Battery Recycling Advisory Group and its subcommittees are open to the public. While this meeting is only available online, meetings are normally held in person in barrier free facilities that are accessible to those with physical disabilities in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). If you are a person with a disability requiring disability-related modifications or accommodations to participate in the meeting, including auxiliary aids or services, or if you require documents be made available in an alternate format or another language or require an interpreter at the meeting, please contact Mohammed Omer at (916) 322-2505. Requests should be made as soon as possible, but at least ten (10) business days prior to the scheduled meeting. You may also dial a voice TTY/TDD/Speech-to-Speech Communications Assistant at 7-1-1.

Accesibilidad en CalEPA (en español):

Las reuniones del Grupo Asesor y el Subcomité están abiertas al público. Si bien esta reunión solo está disponible en línea, las reuniones normalmente se llevan a cabo en persona en instalaciones sin barreras a las que pueden acceder las personas con discapacidades físicas de acuerdo con la Ley de Estadounidenses con Discapacidades (ADA). Si es una persona con una discapacidad que requiere modificaciones o adaptaciones relacionadas con la discapacidad para participar en la reunión, incluidas las ayudas o servicios auxiliares, o si necesita que los documentos estén disponibles en un formato alternativo u otro idioma o requiera un intérprete en la audiencia, comuníquese con Mohammed Omer al (916) 322-2505. Las solicitudes deben hacerse lo antes posible, pero al menos diez (10) días hábiles antes de la reunión programada. También puede marcar un asistente de comunicaciones de voz TTY / TDD / voz a voz al 7-1-1.