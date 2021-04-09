Facts And Figures Of Bob Eco (BOBC Token) After The Successful STO

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The best potential financial aspect in a startup company is always at the very beginning of its journey. However, not all projects have what it takes to become a stable and profitable company. To succeed in letting a startup become a successful business it needs to differentiate from other startups in the same branch by implementing unique ideas into its entire business model and to enhance the effectiveness of its technical solutions and thus to increase its relevance to the market.

Based upon above concept, the project of the Hong Kong based for profit Social Enterprise BoB Eco is built.

STO Event Progress

Using the platform “STO-Cap”, BoB Eco successfully raised over $12 million at a whopping $146 million valuation without having done any marketing. This caused the share value to rise from $0.005 to $1.46 a share. Mr Ultee foresees a larger growth coming in the next few weeks and months, because various medium sized and larger investors showed interest in this project. Marketing and financial experts valued the company already in a range between $1.2 and $1.5 billion dollars.

This makes BoB Eco the first Social for Profit company that could reach the unicorn status. Mr Ultee indicates that he does not give any comment on valuations by third parties but admits that a valuation in that range could be reached rapidly due to the large interest in the company and the variety of investors BoB Eco reaches. The investor’s portfolio comprises eco investors, social investors, crypto investors and business investment groups. They speculate that the value of every BobCoin could easily rise to $10 - $12 dollars. In order to fully utilize the benefits of an STO, Mr Ultee already announced a limitation per transaction of 20,000 coins.

Mr Ultee commented that “BoB Eco also wants to grant the possibility to smaller investors to benefit, falling in the hands of large strategic whales is not our objective yet.” Although he admits to have been negotiating with several companies and groups but with a limited number of coins per transaction. Mr Ultee explains this is a tactical choice, driven by the potential financial and strategic implications it might have.

Why STO?

Mr Ultee assumes that things should be easy and clear for everyone to be able to improve their financial situation. To achieve this goal, BoB's project developers presented a structure that combined the best of two worlds – the worlds of digital and traditional financial instruments.

BOBC Token Holders

Mr Ultee gives BoB Coins holders the opportunity to become co-owner and to add BoB to their social investment portfolio, meaning that BoB Coin holders do not need to seek projects for investing on their own. To simplify the process, Mr Ultee tokenised its investment portfolio. By buying BoB Coins (BOBC tokens) of projects in emerging markets, a token holder becomes co-owner of the BoB investment portfolio. The transparency of the entire Bob operation is guaranteed by the STO-Cap Authority. One of the key advantages of the technology is that it is impossible to change transactions in the ledger. As Information integrity guarantees transparency in the communication between a company and its investors.

Mr Ultee went beyond offering simplified instruments. According to the project's representations, successful investments are not possible without proactive education. Thus, educational materials are constantly posted on the platform aiming at improving the level of financial literacy among users.

About BoB Eco

BoB Eco was founded by Bob Ultee, a Dutch serial entrepreneur and philanthropist. Mr Ultee shares the vision of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation concerning financial services for the poor. His goal is to expand access to financial services so the poorest people around the globe, their families and their communities can all prosper. Next to that Bob Eco declared war on pollution. Bob Eco still makes profit in order to create a viable business model, making Bob Eco a ‘Social For Profit Company’.

