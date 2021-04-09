Meet Benny Da Jeweler The Man Who Makes The $200k+ Pieces of Jewelry For Your Favorite A-List Celebrities!

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via Tomorrow’s group - Everyone in the music industry knows that it’s given to own some sort of outrageous piece(s) of jewelry to top off your outfit. Rappers and hip hop musicians are usually the best-known celebrities to carry around diamond-encrusted chains and “iced out” watches. And usually, the more money you have, the more ludicrous the pieces get. Benny The Jeweler, AKA @bennydajeweler, happens to be one of the celebrity jewelers that provides artists with some of these outstanding creations.

Beny Nisanov, 30, was born and raised in New York City under the care of his Russian parents. His father happened to work in the jewelry business for 20 years prior to retiring and leaving the legacy to his son. Benny slowly took over the high-end jewelry scene after he sold a few custom pieces to rapper Casanova in 2016 and had word get out about his incredible talent amongst other artists in the industry. Soon thereafter, Benny was receiving all kinds of A-list clientele, from rapper Pop Smoke to athlete Tim Hardaway Jr.



The process usually consists of clients contacting Benny with a design in mind. The jeweler will then sketch a draft and have it altered based on the client’s liking. Then, a prototype of the final design will be carved out onto wooden pieces in order to view the design three-dimensionally. The client will approve the design, decide on a quality grade and price point, and then give Benny the green light to get started on the final piece. A bigger piece will usually take anywhere from three to four weeks, whereas a small one will usually take two.



Nowadays, the jeweler tends to run most transactions well beyond a $10,000 minimum. Mary J. Blige recently closed a transaction with Nisanov that consisted of a cumulative price tag of $250k. Lil Tjay also recently purchased a custom pendant that cost $100k alone. Under current progress are four custom pieces for French Montana, who is yet to determine how much his total will come out to. According to Benny, the most expensive piece he’s ever sold was around the ballpark of a quarter of a million dollars.



Loyal customers of the Manhattan jeweler also include music executive Diddy and late rapper Pop Smoke. Diddy has had friends and family also purchase from Benny on several occasions. In December of last year, Diddy had the jeweler create a custom pendant for his mother that read her name, “Mimi”. Benny was able to hand-deliver the piece on her birthday, and even got to witness her reaction while her son handed her the diamond-encrusted chain. In relation to Pop Smoke, prior to his passing, the rapper was always proud to represent Benny’s pieces due to him being a fellow “New York boy”. On the one-year anniversary of his passing, the jeweler took to Instagram to share videos of himself alongside the humble rapper with the caption reading “you ain’t here but the smoke will never clear! @realpopsmoke rip”.



As for what the future holds, Benny discloses he would like to open up another branch to his jewelry store somewhere else in the U.S, but has not yet decided where. For now, he’ll keep creating for his exclusive clients and upholding his now well-established reputation in the ice industry. Check out Benny’s Website www.jewelsbybenny.com and his Instagram as mentioned before, @bennydajeweler.







