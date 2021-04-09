Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Edith Ernwall Promoted to Director of Community Association Management

/EIN News/ -- Houston, TX, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage is pleased to announce the promotion of Edith Ernwall to Director of Community Association Management for its Houston operations.

Houston Senior Vice President Nikkole Luna states, "Edith is such an asset, and I am proud she is part of our RealManage Houston Team.  Edith has taken on her new role as Director of Community Association Management with such grace and literally slid into her new role without fail.  Congratulations, Edith!"

Edith has been in the real estate/property management industry for 18 years.  She started working with a commercial and residential property management company and then became a buyer's agent for RE/MAX in Wyoming.  Edith joined the community association management industry when she relocated to Houston 12 years ago, starting as a resource center agent, moving to an assistant community manager, and community association manager specializing in multi-family properties and high-rises. For the past five years, Edith has worked for RealManage, holding the roles of community association manager, client development manager - working directly with developing clients and onboarding clients, and finally being promoted to director of community association management.  

Edith Ernwall states, "Thus far, I am really enjoying this new role and looking forward to where this journey will take me!"

About RealManage

RealManage is a community management company managing close to two thousand community associations across the nation. Areas of operation include California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, Texas, and Washington. The company provides services to homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises, and large master-planned communities. Learn more about RealManage at www.realmanage.com.

Connect with Us:

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Insights Blog


Amanda Causey
RealManage
866-403-1588
info@realmanage.com

