Immunity Boosting Food Products Such As Yogurt Are In Increased Demand For Health During The Pandemic

Yogurt is the best-known dietary source of probiotics that can give the immune system a boost. It is also high in protein, vitamin A, and zinc. Recently, probiotic-containing yogurt has gained market prominence as it contains biologically active ingredients that have more metabolic and physiological health benefits than nutritional benefits. In addition, probiotics are related to a variety of health advantages, which help in stimulate the immune system to fight off disease. Moreover, as a food commodity that is abundant in probiotics, yogurt is the first food consumers consider. Protein-rich Greek probiotics-boosted yogurt also adds to the market being examined. For instance, manufacturers, such as Fage, produce high-quality products to give customers extra benefits.

The immunity boosting foods market covered in this report is segmented by product type into herbs & spices, nuts & seeds, fruits & vegetables, dairy-based products, probiotics and prebiotics, others. The immunity boosting food products market is also segmented by form into tablets, capsules, powder, liquid, others and by distribution channel into store-based, non-store-based.

The global immunity boosting food products market is expected to grow from $843.81 billion in 2020 to $900.21 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The immunity boosting food products market is expected to reach $1217.24 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Major players in the immunity boosting food products market are Danone SA, Nestle S.A., Blue Diamond Growers, Diamond Foods, LLC., Dole Food Company, Inc., Pinnacle Foods Corp., Olam International, Hines Nut Company, Fonterra Group Cooperative Limited, and Associated British Foods PLC.

