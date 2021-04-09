Life Coach Kathy Washburn to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SUMMERVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transitions will happen in life: some we ask for, like getting married or graduating from college; others we don't, like illness or loss. With COVID, everybody is in transition. We all find ourselves in a different world.

Kathy Washburn is a life coach specializing in transitions. Kathy works primarily with cancer survivors, individuals after divorce or in the midst of career transition, all of which she’s experienced herself.

“The work I do is universal––it works for anybody in transition,” says Kathy.

Prior to becoming a life coach, Kathy had spent 20 years in the financial industry when revelations of marital infidelity shattered her world.

“It was betrayal. Everything I’d believed in was a lie, and I was completely untethered. I didn't know which way was up,” recalls Kathy. “I was standing among the pieces of me. Some of them were beautiful, but even happy memories had sharp edges.”

Inspired by her grandfather’s words, Kathy was introduced to positive psychology and became certified as a positive psychology life coach.

“I didn't realize how one could actually become suffocated by silence,” says Kathy. “I believe we are all one sentence away from who we want to be.”

Today, Kathy helps people through difficult transitions using the power of positive psychology as well as narrative healing, the power of someone's story.

“Many people come to me and they say they feel lost,” says Kathy. “The truth is we're always between stories. Feeling lost means you're not where you wished you were, but it doesn't mean you don't know where or who you are.”

Kathy’s work is based on the theory of post-traumatic growth. If people have an understanding of personal strength, support, an appreciation of life, possibilities or spirituality, there is a better chance they will be able to navigate transition and flourish on the other side.

“We have become a culture that numbs ourselves when things are uncomfortable,” says Kathy, “but negative emotions are all there for a reason. We have to be all of ourselves. We have to be connected to our emotions. We need to have forgiveness for ourselves. Every transition is self-love. What can we take with us from these experiences?”

