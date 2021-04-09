Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WYO 120 settlement repair project begins north of Cody

A $3.99 million highway settlement repair project is slated to begin April 12 north of Cody on WYO 120.

Riverside Contracting Inc., of Billings. Mont., is the prime contractor.

The project is located on WYO 120 from milepost 115 (about 1.5 miles south of the intersection of WYO 120 and WYO 296 (Chief Joseph Scenic Highway) to milepost 118.5 (the south end of Chapman Bench).

Project work includes reconstruction of three settlement areas along WYO 120.

The project consists of 1 inch of asphalt pavement leveling, 2 inches of asphalt overlay and chip sealing.

"Work is scheduled to start April 12 with reconstruction of three settlement areas," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. "Motorists should expect delays of up to 20 minutes and one-way traffic during working hours. During non-working hours, motorists can expect one-way traffic at the settlement areas with traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals and delays of up to five minutes."

Frost said the contractor's work schedule calls for reconstruction of the highway settlement area nearest to Chapman Bench to kick off the project on April 12.

Paving of the project is tentatively scheduled after the July 4 holiday.

Contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2021.

For information about WYDOT's work, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.      

WYO 120 settlement repair project begins north of Cody

