Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 850 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,921 in the last 365 days.

Justice Breyer Lays Out Opposition to Expanding Supreme Court

(Subscription required) Justice Stephen Breyer said proposals to restructure the Supreme Court could damage its reputation as an apolitical body, dealing a blow to progressives pressing to increase the number of justices to counter Republican successes in seating three members nominated by former President Donald Trump.

You just read:

Justice Breyer Lays Out Opposition to Expanding Supreme Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.