Designed to address bias in jury selection, the law changes the framework for deciding whether the exercise of a peremptory challenge is discriminatory, with the goal of rooting out and deterring implicit bias. Proponents of the law note that historical bias in jury selection has resulted in less diverse juries than the pool presents and say change was long overdue. Others say the law will do more harm than good.
You just read:
Commentary: A Sea Change to Peremptory Challenges in California: The Effects of AB-3070
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.