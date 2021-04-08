Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 911 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,974 in the last 365 days.

2021-04-08 16:31:22.447 $1 Million Scratchers Prize Uncovered In Springfield

2021-04-08 16:31:22.447

Story Photo

Quinton Forester of Springfield recently claimed a $1 million prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “$300 Million Cash Explosion®” Scratchers game. The winning ticket was purchased at Price Cutter, 712 W. Commercial St., in Springfield.

After leaving the store, Forester’s wife scratched the ticket while he was driving.

“She scratched it and said, ‘Pull over the car now!’” Forester recalled. “I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ When she showed me, I started shaking instantly.”

$300 Million Cash Explosion®” is a $30 Scratchers game with more than $139.4 million in unclaimed prizes, including two top prizes of $10 million and four other second prizes of $1 million.

In the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players in Greene County won more than $45.3 million in prizes. Retailers received more than $4.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and educational programs in the county received more than $22.4 million. To see how these educational funds were dispersed, visit MOLottery.com.

You just read:

2021-04-08 16:31:22.447 $1 Million Scratchers Prize Uncovered In Springfield

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.