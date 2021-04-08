2021-04-08 16:31:22.447 $1 Million Scratchers Prize Uncovered In Springfield

2021-04-08 16:31:22.447

Quinton Forester of Springfield recently claimed a $1 million prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “$300 Million Cash Explosion®” Scratchers game. The winning ticket was purchased at Price Cutter, 712 W. Commercial St., in Springfield.

After leaving the store, Forester’s wife scratched the ticket while he was driving.

“She scratched it and said, ‘Pull over the car now!’” Forester recalled. “I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ When she showed me, I started shaking instantly.”

“$300 Million Cash Explosion®” is a $30 Scratchers game with more than $139.4 million in unclaimed prizes, including two top prizes of $10 million and four other second prizes of $1 million.

In the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players in Greene County won more than $45.3 million in prizes. Retailers received more than $4.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and educational programs in the county received more than $22.4 million. To see how these educational funds were dispersed, visit MOLottery.com.