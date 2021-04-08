Pelosi Statement on President Biden’s Gun Violence Prevention Executive Orders

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on President Biden’s executive orders on gun violence prevention:

“Every day, the gun violence epidemic reaches into countless communities, forcing families across America to endure unfathomable pain and anguish. More than 41,000 Americans died from gun violence last year, the highest year by far on record, with the most vulnerable – women, children, communities of color – cruelly and disproportionately affected.

“The gun violence crisis demands immediate, effective and strong action – which is why, as House Speaker, I strongly support the gun violence prevention actions taken today by President Biden. These steps will save lives: stopping the spread of so-called ‘ghost guns,’ helping ensure that dangerous people cannot access firearms and leading an evidence-based, whole-of-government initiative to reduce community violence.

“As we take these steps, the House is proud of our passage on March 10 of H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446, bipartisan and commonsense background checks legislation supported by over 90 percent of the American people, including gun owners. Working with the Biden Administration and the survivors and families of victims who have turned the agony into action, we must ensure that these bills are passed by the Senate and signed into law, so that we can advance safety, security and justice in America.”

