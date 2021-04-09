Landgraf’s Active Shooter Alert Bill Passes Out of Texas House

by: Rep. Landgraf, Brooks

04/07/2021

AUSTIN — Legislation by State Representative Brooks Landgraf (Odessa) to create the Texas Active Shooter Alert System is on its way to the Texas Senate after passing out of the Texas House of Representatives by an overwhelming majority of 146-0 on Wednesday. Landgraf has described this bill as a way to save lives and prevent mass violence while protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding Texans.

“In the aftermath of the August 31, 2019 mass shooting, I received countless calls and messages from constituents with ideas on how to save lives and prevent mass violence by establishing an active shooter alert system in Texas. That’s exactly what HB 103 sets out to do,” Landgraf said.

House Bill 103 would require the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to develop and implement the Active Shooter Alert System. The alerts are intended to be issued quickly via SMS text and other available communications in the event of a mass active shooting situation to individuals near the location of the shooting.

Landgraf crafted HB 103, the Leilah Hernandez Act, after working with families of victims from the mass shooting. Leilah Hernandez, a 15-year-old Odessa High School student, was the youngest victim killed that tragic day in Odessa and Midland. Her mother and uncle provided committee testimony about their experience and how they believe an alert system would have saved Leilah’s life.

“Today is about remembering those we have lost and fighting to prevent other Texas families from enduring the pain that Leilah’s family has to go through,” Landgraf said after the bill was passed. “I want to honor her family’s courage and her memory, along with the memory of everyone we lost, by passing this needed legislation into law.”

The 87th Texas Legislative Session began in January and is underway through May 31st, 2021. In accordance with the Texas Constitution, the state legislature meets for a 140-day regular session every odd-numbered year to vote on legislation and pass a balanced state budget.

