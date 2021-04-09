Independent Expert Panel Nominates the Smith Bockius Value Growth Team for Exceptional Stock Fund Manager Award

As part of the nomination, the panel named three of the Growth Team’s funds highlighting the achievements leading to their selection

SINGAPORE, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smith Bockius, a private asset management company engaging a multi-platform market strategy, with a unique approach that utilizes comprehensive financial planning processes and provides forward-thinking solutions to high net-worth individuals, corporations, institutional clients and non-profit organizations, today announced that the company’s Value Growth Team has been nominated for the Exceptional Stock Fund Manager Award. According to the jury, the award aims to “acknowledge managers who not only delivered impressive performance, but who have also delivered excellent long-term risk-adjusted returns, and have been good stewards of fund shareholders’ capital.”

The Value Growth Team is led by Alistair Wu, Head of Capital Growth at Smith Bockius.

“Congratulations to Alistair Wu and the Value Growth Team for gaining this significant recognition. An Exceptional Stock Fund Manager Award is one of the most important in the industry, and the team’s accomplishments reflect our organization’s continuing commitment to investment excellence. In honoring Alistair Wu and his team, the expert panel has selected investment professionals who have been creating an impressive body of work over many years on behalf of our clients”, said Adriana Koh, President, Smith Bockius.

“We are extremely proud of Alistair Wu and the Value Growth Team for being nominated for the Exceptional Stock Fund Manager Award. The expert panel has recognized a powerful investment philosophy that emphasizes long-term investments in companies with inherent sustainable competitive advantages, as well as a strong team culture that creates an environment where world-class investors can stick to their convictions. We have little doubt about the final destination of the award”, said Anthony Chia, Head of the Institutional Investment Department of Smith Bockius.



