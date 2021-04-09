Smith Bockius Elects Geremy Yang, Jr. to the Board of Directors

Smith Bockius expands the size of its Board of Directors in effort to enhance strategic innovation potential and diversify industry-relevant perspectives

SINGAPORE, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smith Bockius, a private asset management company engaging a multi-platform market strategy, with a unique approach that utilizes comprehensive financial planning processes and provides forward-thinking solutions to high net-worth individuals, corporations, institutional clients and non-profit organizations, today announced that Geremy Yang, Jr., has been elected to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective the following quarter.

Mr. Yang, most recently served as CEO of the Diversified Portfolio Solutions department at an international corporation, a position from which he recently retired. Previously in his career, Mr. Yang held several leadership roles at companies operating in different industries, including Group President of Marketing and Sales, President and CEO of a private financial services firm, and President and CEO of a regional Consumer Goods company, among others.

Mr. Yang’s appointment will bring the size of Smith Bockius’ Board to 6 members. He will serve on the Board’s Governance Committee.

Joshua Li, Chairman and CEO of Smith Bockius, said: “I am very pleased to welcome Mr. Yang to our Board. He brings highly relevant leadership experience, both domestic and international, having managed through extensive change and transformation during his long career. His perspectives will benefit our other Directors, our management and our shareholders.”

Ann Hu, Chair of the Board’s Governance Committee, said: “We are delighted that Mr. Yang will be joining our Board and look forward to establishing lasting connections in his preferred industries. The insight and experience he brings from his many leadership roles will help us to position Smith Bockius for continued success.”

Mr. Yang currently serves on the boards of an independent Energy Corporation. He is also a member of the Advisory Council of his alma mater, from which he holds a bachelor’s degree.

About Smith Bockius:

Smith Bockius is a private investment company providing reliable and forward-thinking solutions for our clients' most significant financial decisions. Fundamental to Smith Bockius’ mission to enhance our clients’ financial resources is a client-centric approach to investment management. Our dedicated relationship management team of seasoned professionals offers the highest quality products, services, advice, and sustainable value, ensuring our customers receive excellent solutions to meet the unique needs of high net-worth individuals, corporations, institutional clients and non-profit organizations among others. Our commitment to providing excellent service solutions and our strong sense of social responsibility have earned us numerous accolades and industry recognition.