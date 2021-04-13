General Index Oil Price Benchmarks Now Available through ZEMA™, ZE PowerGroup’s Data Management Platform
ZE expands its data ecosystem by adding General Index’s oil price benchmarks.
The seamless integration will enable our joint customers to access and deploy data rapidly, taking full advantage of our broad license terms.”RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE), a global leader in end-to-end data management and analytics technology, announces a data distribution partnership with General Index (GX) to provide GX oil price benchmarks to ZE’s data ecosystem.
— Neil Bradford, CEO at GX
GX recognizes that there is a growing demand for competition and choice in oil price benchmarks: The market wants optionality when accessing data to support critical business decisions. GX brings market expertise and leading technology together to deliver accurate and affordable benchmarks built on Industry accepted methodologies. GX is delivering innovative new assessments reflecting evolving market dynamics and trading patterns.
As an industry-leading enterprise data management platform, ZEMA™ now allows the easy access, analysis, and transformation of GX data as part of the daily workflow in commodities management. GX has modules for crude and refined products’ pricing across Asia and Europe. Dubai and Oman Partials, Murban, Upper Zakum, Al-Shaheen, and ESPO and refined products, such as Eurobob Gasoline, Jet Fuel NWE, Gasoil 0.1%, Naphtha, and LPG are examples of what is available from GX. The GX data is a valuable addition to the 13,000 data reports available from over 1,100 data sources. ZE is constantly embracing new data sources as it strives to offer customers unparalleled data choices.
“We are excited to be partnering with General Index as we continue to grow our data ecosystem,” says Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer at ZE PowerGroup. “With the seamless blending of GX’s comparable data and access to our ZEMA data management platform, customers will be able to quickly and accurately analyze data for actionable insights and make well-informed business decisions.”
GX also looks forward to making this collaboration a success, “We are delighted to be partnering to provide GX data on the ZEMA platform. Our mission is to provide choice and competition in energy pricing. The seamless integration will enable our joint customers to access and deploy data rapidly, taking full advantage of our broad license terms.” says Neil Bradford, CEO at GX.
ZE PowerGroup and GX are set to make data integration fast and efficient for clients. GX’s competitive commercial terms coupled with a highly cost-effective data solution will lay the foundation for a successful partnership. ZEMA users can expect to enjoy quick access to trusted energy pricing data for greater choices and competition.
About General Index
General Index’s mission is simple – to provide accurate and affordable oil price benchmarks. It combines technology with industry expertise to offer rapid price assessments for the world’s key crude and refined oil product markets.
GX offers comparable benchmarks to replace high-cost incumbents, applying methodologies depending on market conventions. It also innovates with new benchmarks to reflect evolving trading patterns.
Founded in 2020 by Neil Bradford and Jorge Montepeque, GX serves national oil companies, major oil and energy trading companies, and global consultancies.
For more information please visit https://pages.general-index.com/ze
About ZE PowerGroup (ZE) and ZEMA
ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) is an experienced software development and strategic consulting firm with its head office in Vancouver, BC. Combining industry expertise with advanced technical capabilities, ZE serves small to large-scale globally positioned clientele in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. ZE is the developer of ZEMA, an integrated data management and analytics software solution for energy and commodities markets.
ZE was declared the Best Data Management Firm by EnergyRisk for 2020 and ranked 9th in the 2021 Chartis Energy50 rankings for innovative technology in the Energy and Fintech industry sectors. ZE is also the winner of the 2020 Stratus Cloud Computing award for Private Cloud for the second year and was awarded the 2020 EnergyRisk Data House of the Award two years in a row.
ZE’s offices are located in Richmond, BC, Canada, London, UK, Singapore, and Houston, TX, USA. For more information, visit www.ze.com.
