Gov. Henry McMaster to Visit S.C. National Guard Soldiers on United States Southern Border

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will travel with South Carolina’s Adjutant General, MG Van McCarty, to visit South Carolina National Guard soldiers serving on the United States Southern Border in Texas tomorrow, Friday, April 8 through Saturday, April 9.

During the governor’s travel, he will meet with members of the 2-151st Aviation Regiment and 1052nd Transportation Company at a military installation and Customs and Border Protection sector headquarters near the border. The governor will receive in-person briefings from senior military leadership charged with supporting and supplementing federal efforts to secure the southern border. 

“The men and women of the South Carolina National Guard are selflessly serving our country in the midst of a serious crisis at our country’s southern border,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to meet with these brave South Carolinians and hear directly from them about their heroic efforts and the challenges they are facing.” 

The governor’s travel will be documented on his social media accounts: TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

For any media requests specifically related to the governor’s travel, contact Brian Symmes and Ryan Flynn at bsymmes@governor.sc.gov and rflynn@governor.sc.gov.   

