Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Podcast for the Week of April 5
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, discusses her thoughts on the legislative session; Senate Bill 386, which would require the State Board of Education to develop a statewide plan for minimum requirements for career and technical education certificates; Senate Joint Resolution 26, which would propose an amendment to the state constitution regarding health insurance; and work on the state’s Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget.
Eslinger-Podcast-040721 (4:40) Q: in that role.
- Senator Eslinger says she enjoys the dynamic of the Missouri Senate. Eslinger-1-040721 (:27) Q: our state forward.
- Senator Eslinger adds Senate Bill 386 would require the State Board of Education to develop a statewide plan for minimum requirements for career and technical education certificates. Eslinger-2-040721 (:32) Q: state of Missouri.
- Senator Eslinger also says Senate Joint Resolution 26 would propose an amendment to the state constitution regarding health insurance. Eslinger-3-040721 (:23) Q: November is important.
- Senator Eslinger says she serves on the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee. Eslinger-4-040721 (:30) Q: in that role.