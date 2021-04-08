Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Podcast for the Week of April 5

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, discusses her thoughts on the legislative session; Senate Bill 386, which would require the State Board of Education to develop a statewide plan for minimum requirements for career and technical education certificates; Senate Joint Resolution 26, which would propose an amendment to the state constitution regarding health insurance; and work on the state’s Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget.

 

Eslinger-Podcast-040721  (4:40)  Q: in that role.

  1. Senator Eslinger says she enjoys the dynamic of the Missouri Senate. Eslinger-1-040721  (:27)  Q: our state forward.
  2. Senator Eslinger adds Senate Bill 386 would require the State Board of Education to develop a statewide plan for minimum requirements for career and technical education certificates. Eslinger-2-040721  (:32)  Q: state of Missouri.
  3. Senator Eslinger also says Senate Joint Resolution 26 would propose an amendment to the state constitution regarding health insurance. Eslinger-3-040721  (:23)  Q: November is important.
  4. Senator Eslinger says she serves on the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee. Eslinger-4-040721  (:30)  Q: in that role.

