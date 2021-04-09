Tax Commissioner Releases 2020 Taxable Sales and Purchases Reports

Bismarck, N.D. – Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger today released the 2020 annual and 2020 fourth quarter taxable sales and purchases reports.

2020 Annual Taxable Sales and Purchases Calendar year 2020 taxable sales and purchases totaled $18.6 billion, a 13.7 percent decrease from the $21.5 billion total in 2019.

“The nearly 14 percent decline in taxable sales and purchases for the year 2020 is not a surprise, as taxable sales and purchases reported negative growth throughout most of the year,” Rauschenberger stated. “We are continuing to see the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and decreasing oil prices.”

Of the 15 major industry sectors, 12 reported taxable sales and purchases declines when compared to 2019. Most notably, the Mining and Oil Extraction sector decreased by $1.4 billion (a 46.1% decrease), the Transportation and Warehousing sector decreased by $79.4 million (a 34.0% decrease), and the Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation sector decreased by $35.1 million (a 28.7% decrease). The Retail Trade sector had an increase of $483.8 million (a 7.2% gain).

“Although the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2020 showed decreases from 2019, the economy is slowly showing growth.” Rauschenberger added. “The fourth quarter of the year was the highest reported quarter, since the impacts of the pandemic hit the state.”

The annual report includes data for the largest 200 cities in North Dakota and all 53 counties.

Of the 200 largest cities in North Dakota, the highest percent decreases for 2020 (compared to 2019) were as follows:

Parshall – Decrease of 89.1%

Lignite – Decrease of 75.4%

Dunn Center – Decrease of 63.1%

Burlington – Decrease of 58.9%

Page – Decrease of 53.5%

North Dakota’s largest cities saw the following declines when compared to the 2019 annual report:

Williston – Decrease of 39.5%

Dickinson – Decrease of 27.3%

Minot – Decrease of 7.6%

Grand Forks – Decrease of 6.0%

Fargo – Decrease of 5.5%

Bismarck – Decrease of 4.4%

Counties with the highest percent decreases for 2020 (compared to 2019) were as follows:

Burke County – Decrease of 45.3%

McKenzie County – Decrease of 40.4%

Mountrail County – Decrease of 40.3%

Williams County – Decrease of 39.1%

Stark County – Decrease of 27.9%

2020 Fourth Quarter Taxable Sales and Purchases

Taxable sales and purchases for October, November, and December 2020 totaled $4.9 billion, a decrease of 12.7% over those same months in 2019.

The fourth quarter report includes data for the largest 50 cities in North Dakota and all 53 counties. Of the 50 largest cities in North Dakota, the highest percent decreases (compared to the fourth quarter of 2019) were Tioga, New Town, Williston, Stanley, and Watford City. Counties with the highest percent decreases (compared to the fourth quarter of 2019) were Mountrail, Williams, Dunn, McKenzie, and Stark.

Of the 15 major industry sectors, 12 reported taxable sales and purchases declines when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

The complete 2020 annual and 2020 fourth quarter North Dakota Sales and Use Tax Statistical Reports can be accessed online at www.nd.gov/tax.

