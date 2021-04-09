Park Plaza Victoria Amsterdam: New Strategies to Manage COVID19 Challenges
Green Globe recertified Park Plaza Victoria Amsterdam for the third consecutive year in late 2020.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Park Plaza Victoria Amsterdam is situated close to Amsterdam Central Station, an ideal location near the best attractions in Amsterdam's city centre. First opened in 1890, the hotel is a clever combination of historic architecture and contemporary accommodation.
The hotel is proud of its sustainable achievements and remains committed to its comprehensive Sustainability Management Plan (SMP). Park Plaza Victoria Amsterdam was still able to support several social initiatives last year and the hotel is following through with as many improvements as it can under the ever-changing circumstances posed by the pandemic.
Staff Training During COVID 19
Due to the lockdowns in Amsterdam, low occupancy has resulted in significant reductions in overall energy, water and waste usage and costs. Unfortunately, however, many challenges have arisen in retaining staff members. The hotel has treated any redundancies with great compassion and respect and offered training in upskilling or work experience so that redeployment is made possible. The hotel follows Dutch labour legislation, working with unions and collaborating with special recruitment agencies that aim to help staff move into other sectors.
The downturn in business has prompted the HR department to organise for staff from the hotel’s sister property, Art'otel, to work at Park Plaza Victoria Amsterdam. This is a great way for the hotel to tap into new skills, provides staff with a new learning environment and keeps key staff motivated in difficult times. In addition, sustainability topics are covered in online training sessions so that staff members can access courses at home and keep abreast of green developments.
Helping Those in the Community
Although support for environmental educational programs were largely placed on hold in 2020, last November hotel staff channelled their efforts into collecting food for de Voedselbank, the Food Bank in Amsterdam, to alleviate food shortages resulting from Covid 19 restrictions. The hotel also continued its CSR programs including the Streetsmart for the Homeless fundraising program where guests can voluntarily donate €1 on guestroom or restaurant bills to assist people living on the streets. Furthermore, the hotel in partnership with the Make a Wish Foundation, set up a special Christmas Wishing Tree – or Charitree – at the property to fulfil as many wishes as possible for children with a critical illness.
Contactless Services
New health and safety protocols have been implemented at Park Plaza Victoria Amsterdam. Contactless online check in and check out practices have been introduced and a digital key has replaced traditional key cards. The new procedures save paper and reduce the risk of infection. Guests can also access instant messaging to order food and drinks.
For further information about Park Plaza Victoria Amsterdam’s Health and Safety protocols please see their video.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
