FLHSMV Announces Redesign of Special Olympics Specialty License Plate

April 8, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is pleased to announce that the Special Olympics specialty license plate has been redesigned. The delivery of these plates to all tax collector offices and license plate agencies across the state is currently underway and is expected to be completed by April 14.

As of March 1, 2021, there were 2,734 valid registrations of the Special Olympics specialty license plate.

Floridians interested in purchasing the new Special Olympics plate are encouraged to visit their local tax collector or license plate agency. A list of locations can be found online at flhsmv.gov/locations. There will be a $15 specialty plate fee in addition to other registration fees. The first $5 million in revenue collected annually from the sale of this plate is allocated to Special Olympics Florida to be used for Special Olympics purposes.

The Special Olympics specialty license plate was enacted by the Florida Legislature in 1993. This is the first redesign of the plate. A complete list of Florida’s specialty license plates can be found on the department’s website.