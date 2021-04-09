GFP Now Accepts Tag Returns for All Limited Draw/Big Game Seasons

April 7, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) is now accepting tag returns for all big game and limited draw seasons.

License holders not planning on hunting for any reason, must have their licenses postmarked before the beginning of the respective season based on specific dates provided by GFP. Hunters returning their tags will receive a full refund, no questions asked, and preference points for that season will be retained.

Any returned license will be posted on the GFP licensing website and available via the lottery process. Hunters applying for return tags will be able to put in a first and second choice for each season. Preference points will not be used during this process. In many cases, such as paddlefish, a current license holder for that season will not be eligible to apply for a return tag.

“We realize that people have busy lives and plans can change very suddenly,” said GFP Department Secretary Kevin Robling. “Whether it is an injury, vacation, family emergency or welcoming a new baby, we understand that life happens. Providing the best customer service and flexibility while enjoying the great outdoors is a priority for this department.”

Currently, the following seasons are eligible for returns:

Prairie Spring/Custer State Park Turkey • Returns must be postmarked by April 9. • Online applications for returned licenses will be taken from 12 p.m. CST April 14 until 8 a.m. CST April 19. • Lottery draw on April 19. • Tags mailed out April 19. • One application per person with a 1st and 2nd choice.

Black Hills Turkey • Return tags must be postmarked by April 9.

Lake Francis Case Paddlefish • Return licenses must be postmarked by April 30. • Online applications for returned licenses will be taken from 12 p.m. CST April 26 until 8 a.m. CST May 5. • Only open to anglers not holding a 2021 license for this season. • Lottery draw on May 5. • Tags mailed out May 5.

Archery Paddlefish • Return licenses must be postmarked by May 31. • Online applications for returned licenses will be taken from 12 p.m. CST May 24 until 8 a.m. CST June 3. • Lottery draw on June 3. • Tags mailed out June 3. • Only open to anglers not holding a 2021 license for this season.