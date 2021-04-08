Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DOH NEWS RELEASE: VACCINE ELIGIBILITY EXPANDS TO PEOPLE AGE 50 AND OLDER ON O’AHU

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to O‘ahu residents age 50 and above beginning Monday, April 12.

“This is a great opportunity for residents 50 and older on O‘ahu to register before vaccine eligibility opens to everyone 16 and older on April 19,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “I encourage everyone who is eligible today to schedule their appointment as soon as possible.”

A wide variety of vaccination options can be found on the registration page at hawaiicovid19.com. Services for older adults who may need additional assistance with online sign-up or who qualify for transportation services are available by calling Aloha United Way 2-1-1.

“Local pharmacies often have appointments available, so I advise going to hawaiicovid19.com and looking for a vaccine at a pharmacy near you,” Char added.

People 16 and older are already eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in Hawai‘i County, Maui County, and Kaua‘i County.

 

