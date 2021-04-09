Roadway Activity Report for TDOT Region 2 (April 8 - 14, 2021)

DISTRICT 27

CLAY COUNTY SR-53 bridge repair over Dry Fork Creek (LM 1.3) and Mill Creek (LM 2.5): The contractor will continue work on Phase 2 and the southbound lane will remain open. The northbound lane will remain closed and a temporary signal system will be used to facilitate the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be prepared to stop while approaching the work zones located at LM 1.35 and 2.50. RESTRICTIONS: Loads wider than 11' should seek alternate route.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Moore/CNU198]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 repair of the bridges over SR-1 (US-70) at MM 328.5: The Contractor is scheduled to have night time lane closures Sunday through Wednesday for milling and paving on both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-40 near MM 328 at the bridge over SR-1 (US-70). Currently, there is a lane shift on eastbound I-40 near MM 328. Motorists should use caution while driving through the area.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Bradley/CNU145]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY Utility Work on SR-1 (LANTANA RD.) northbound from LM 3.03 to LM 3.75: Shoulder and single lane closure between the intersection of SR-101 and Turkey Blind and the intersection SR-101 and Midway Road. Signage, and flaggers will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM beginning 03/15/21 through 05/15/21. [2021-138]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-101 (Peavine Road) grading, drainage, and paving from Firetower Road to Westchester/Catoosa Boulevard: Motorists should use caution while driving along Peavine Road and be alert for changes in traffic patterns. The posted speed limit has been reduced from 45 MPH to 35 MPH within the work zone. The existing speed limit within Fairfield Glade remains at 30 MPH. Temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages may be needed as paving, traffic signal work, and other construction activities continue. Motorists should reduce speed on Peavine Road and be alert for construction personnel/equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNQ921]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb county line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work, bridge work, paving operations, and utility work on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. Traffic is still using the existing SR-56; however, motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction equipment adjacent to roadway. Flaggers may be present to move equipment across roadway, unload equipment, or complete utility work. The contractor currently performing grade work inside Smithville City Limits between Dearman Street and East Bryant Street. A traffic shift in this area will remain to allow contractor to complete work. A diversion remains in place for Williams Road to allow contractor to construct new alignment. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in the construction zone. Motorists should use caution in this area and watch for flaggers and construction equipment.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Harris/CNT011]

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-85 rock fall mitigation at LM 3.8: The contractor continues working on the rock fall mitigation located at LM 3.8. During this work, a signed detour route will remain in place to allow traffic to bypass the work area. The closure will remain in effect during the entire project; the estimated completion date is 05/30/21.

[J and M Grading Division, LLC/Moore/CNU276]

FENTRESS COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on SR-28 (S. YORK HWY.) both directions from LM 11.4 to LM 15.6: TDOT Maintenance will be performing right lane and shoulder closure for Fentress County Pedestrian Race Event on SR-28. Lane closure will be from 10 AM to 2 PM on 4/10/2021.

FENTRESS AND OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 emergency slide repairs at various locations: The contractor continues work near LM 21.0 in Overton County on SR 85. During this work, the roadway will be completely closed, and a signed detour route will be in place to allow motorists to bypass the work zone. The estimated project completion date is 05/28/21.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Moore/CNT154]

JACKSON COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on SR-262 (GLADDICE HWY.) both directions from LM 7.9 to LM 8.6: SR-262 in Jackson Co is reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals from LM 7.9 to LM 8.6 due to slope/shoulder failure until further notice.

PUTNAM COUNTY Utility Work on SR-24 (MONTEREY HWY.) northbound from LM 33.53 to LM 36.37: Shoulder and single lane closure between Bee Rock Road and West Bishop Avenue. Signage, flaggers, and barrels will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 8 AM and 4 PM beginning 04/08/21 through 04/21/21. [2020-311]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (Burgess Falls Road) grading, drainage, signals and paving at the intersection of West Cemetery Road (LM 6.6): Signal Safety improvement at the intersection of West Cemetery Rd and SR135. Contractor will continue clearing and grubbing operations and grade work preparations. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU270]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (South Willow Ave.) resurfacing from south of Grider Road (LM 7.4) to north of State Street (LM 9.75), including bridge expansion joint repair: Contractor will be completing punch list items. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU140]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) slide repair near LM 30.1: The contractor has installed barrier rail and began excavation work. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by temporary traffic signals at each end of the project. Be prepared to stop when traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU359]

WHITE COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on SR-1 (E. BOCKMAN WAY) both directions from LM 13.2 to LM 14.7: SR-1 eastbound is reduced to one lane from LM 13.2 to 14.7. The westbound lane is shifted from LM 14.4 to 14.7. This will remain in effect until slope stabilization work completion, which is anticipated to be 4/13/21. Sunset Rock will be closed for the duration.

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-30 slope stabilization at LM 12.5: Roadway is reduced to one lane. Traffic is controlled by signals.

[TDOT/Miner/MAINT]

BLEDSOE COUNTY Utility Work on SR-30 (STATE HWY. 30) both directions from LM 0.05 to LM 10.32: Mobile lane closure along SR-30 between SR-30 and SR-127 intersection and the Bledsoe County line. Signage, flaggers, and cones will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM between 03/15/21 through 06/15/21. [2020-408]

COFFEE COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on I-24 both directions from MM 106 to MM 99: A lane closure in the #2 lane and rolling road blocks with THP will be used to patch potholes at the following locations: Daily starting time: 8am (depending on traffic) Daily stopping time: 2 pm (depending on traffic) Day 1-2: 04/08/21(rain) or 04/12/21 - EB MM 105 to MM 110 (#2 lane closure) Day 2-3: 04/12/21 or 04/13/21 - WB MM 105 to MM 100 (Rolling road blocks with THP) Day 3-4: 04/13/21 or 04/14/21 - EB MM 100 to MM 105 (Rolling road blocks with THP)

COFFEE COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (US-41) both directions from LM 0 to LM 28.55: Mobile lane closure along SR-2 between Holly Court and Henley Lane. Signage, flaggers, and cones will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM between 11/30/20 through 04/15/21. [2020-658]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) resurfacing from near I-24 (LM16.8) to near Old Hillsboro Highway (LM 21.5): Weather permitting the contractor will continue the asphalt removal process and paving. Work will progress each day 7AM to 7PM. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all signage, traffic control devices, personnel, and equipment. The road will be reduced to one lane to accommodate the work being performed; safety personnel will be present.

Volunteer Paving, LLC /Hussein/CNV008]

FRANKLIN COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on SR-130 (OLD TULLAHOMA RD.) both directions at LM 12.89: TDOT Bridge Maintenance will be performing routine deck maintenance at the bridge on Old Tullahoma road over Boiling Fork Creek on Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 8AM to 2PM. One lane will be closed at this time with traffic control in place.

GRUNDY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (US-41) both directions from LM 1.95 to LM 0: Mobile lane closure along SR-2 between Holly Court and Henley Lane. Signage, flaggers, and cones will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM between 11/30/20 through 04/15/21. [2020-658]

GRUNDY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-56 both directions from LM 20.19 to LM 25.69: Mobile lane closures along SR-56 from the intersection of SR-56 and SR-108 to the intersection of SR-56 and Store Door Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 7 AM to 4 PM starting 08/31/20 through 04/30/21. [2020-440]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 slide repair between LM 26.3 and LM 26.6: The road will remain one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal while contractor completes slide repairs in the area. Motorists should use caution in the area and watch for flaggers and equipment.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Harris/CNU355]

MARION COUNTY I-24 westbound MM 166 to MM 167 slope stabilization: Right Shoulder closure from mile 167 to 166.4 West bound direction of I-24. Traffic Control signs are installed notifying of the shoulder closure.

[GeoStabilization International, LLC /Miner/MAINT]

MARION COUNTY Utility Work on I-24 both directions from MM 134.3 to MM 144: Rolling roadblock between MM 126 and MM 144. Traffic control trucks, message trucks, and signage will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 5 AM and 9 AM on 04/11/21. (2021-060)

MARION COUNTY Utility Work on SR-108 (STATE HWY. 108) both directions from LM 7.05 to LM 4.21: Mobile lane closures along SR-108 from the intersection of SR-108 and Floyd Road to the intersection of SR-108 and Fish Branch Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 8 AM to 4 PM starting 01/18/21 through 04/30/21. [2020-540]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) repair of bridge over the Sequatchie River (LM 12.7): The contractor will be working on SR-8 on the bridge over the Sequatchie River. The road will be reduced to one lane controlled by a traffic signal while repairs are made. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

[Southern Constructors, Inc./Voiles/CNU148]

VANBUREN COUNTY SR-111 resurfacing (microsurfacing) from the Sequatchie County line (LM 0.00) to north of Feedstore Drive (LM 12.51): Beginning 04/05/21, the contractor will be installing construction signs. Along SR-111 from the Sequatchie County line to Log mile 12.51 in Van Buren. Resurfacing will begin the week of 04/12/21. One lane will be closed while resurfacing operations are taking place. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

[Strawser Construction, Inc./Voiles/CNU298]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY Utility Work on I-75 both directions from MM 33.5 to MM 21.4: Rolling roadblock between MM 33.5 and MM 21.4. THP, traffic control trucks, message trucks, and signage will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 7 AM and 11 AM on 04/11/21 with a rain date of 04/18/21. (2020-798)

BRADLEY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (S. LEE HWY.) northbound from LM 8.21 to LM 8.44: Lane closures between Grove Ave NW and Harrison Pike. Signage, flaggers, and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment for nighttime and daytime work between 8 PM and 6 AM and 9 am to 2 pm Monday- Friday with an estimated completion 04/30/21. [2020-423/424]

BRADLEY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-74 (OCOEE ST. N.E.) both directions from LM 16.26 to LM 16.88: Shoulder and single lane closure between Westview Drive NW and Keith Street NW. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM with an estimated completion 04/30/21. [2020-193]

BRADLEY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-74 (SPRING PLACE RD.) southbound at LM 10.63: Shoulder and single lane closure between Wildwood Drive and Dowdy Road. Flaggers, signage, and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM starting 04/01/21 through 04/14/21. [2021-135]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): During this reporting period, the contractor will be performing utility relocation work throughout the project limits, installing new drainage structures, and performing initial grading work for retaining wall construction. A traffic shift on I-24 eastbound has been implemented near MM 178 to allow for new construction on the right shoulder of the interstate. Brief intermittent lane closures are possible during daylight hours on SR-2 (Broad St.) and SR-58 (Market St.) to allow for moving equipment and utility relocation.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU011]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Replacement of Belvoir Ave. bridge over I-24 and I-24 bridges over Germantown Road near MM 183: Single and double alternating lane closures on I-24 EB and WB will be used on 04/08/21 and between 04/11/21 and 04/14/21 from 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there will be single lane closures in the north and south directions of Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge and at the intersections of Germantown with North and South Terrace. These closures will occur on 04/08/21, 04/09/21, and between 04/12/21 and 04/14/21 from 9 PM and 6 AM. Motorists should be aware the Belvoir Avenue Bridge is open, and the associated detour has been removed. There is a 45 MPH speed limit reduction throughout the project corridor on I-24.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Blevins/CMGC03]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction: Phase 2 traffic alignments have been implemented. Watch for trucks entering and exiting project. Traffic should expect multiple lane shifts traveling through the interchange. Lane closures will occur Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM at the following locations: I-75 NB MM 1, I-75 SB MM 3 and I-24 EB MM 184.0 Traffic pacing may occur throughout interchange Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there may intermittent shoulder closures at various locations for access to the median and roadside areas. I-75 NB to I-24 WB split has been moved back 1500 feet from its previous location. Welcome Center traffic intending to use I-24 WB now, will have to detour on I-75 NB to Exit 3. Detailed detour information will be available at the Welcome Center. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH throughout the interchange.

[C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc./Blevins/DB1801]

HAMILTON COUNTY US-27 (I-124) widening from I-24/US-27 interchange to north of the Olgiati Bridge over the Tennessee River, including widening the Olgiati Bridge: Weather Permitting, the contractor will implement a lane/shoulder closures daily between the hours of 7pm and 6am. Note: Monday thru Friday from 6AM to 7PM a minimum of two lanes will remain open both northbound and southbound on US-27. Monday thru Friday from 7PM to 6AM and Saturday and Sunday from 6AM to 7PM a minimum of one lane will remain open both northbound and southbound on US-27. Thursday, 04/08/21 thru Wednesday, 04/14/21 – 7AM to 6PM Temporary lane/shoulder closures will be in place for southbound and northbound US-27 from the Olgiati Bridge to I-24 for punch list items. State Troopers are requested for mainline lane and shoulder closures on Thursday, 04/08/21 thru Friday, 04/09/21 and Monday, 04/12/21 thru Wednesday, 04/14/21.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Curtis/CNP230]

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Contractor on I-75 both directions from MM 5.2 to MM 6.5: TDOT contractors will intermittently close the outside shoulder on NB and SB I-75 between MM 5.2 and MM 6.5. This work will take place between 9 PM and 6 AM starting 04/14/21 and finishing morning 04/16/21. Contractors will also intermittently close the right-hand lane on I-75 SB at MM 6.5 between 9 PM and 6 AM starting 04/14/21 and finishing 04/16/21. [Wiser and Associates / Ford (R2 Survey)]

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-17 (S. WILLOW ST.) southbound at LM 2.92: South Willow Street will be reduced to one lane with southbound traffic detour for utility work between Vance Avenue and Kirby Avenue. Motorists should proceed with caution and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment between the hours of 9 am - 3 pm starting 4/5/21 with an estimated completion date of 4/21/21 [2021-020].

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (BRAINERD RD.) westbound at LM 12.36: Shoulder and single lane closure between Vista Drive and Tunnel Blvd. Arrow board, signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM starting 04/05/21 through 04/14/21. [2021-221]

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-319 (HIXSON PK.) both directions at LM 10.62: Multiple lane closures between Port Drive and Crabtree Road. Arrow Boards, signage, barrels, and barricades will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM starting 04/06/21 through 04/16/21. [2021-076]

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-319 (HIXSON PK.) northbound from LM 8.14 to LM 8.11: Shoulder and single lane closure between Big Ridge Road and Gold Crest Drive. Arrow board, signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM starting 04/13/21 through 04/23/21. [2021-091]

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-8 (MARKET ST.) southbound at LM 8.95: Single lane closure at SW corner intersection of Market Street and E. Martin Luther King Blvd. Signage barricades, and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 10 AM and 3:30 PM starting 03/25/21 through 04/14/21. [2021-162]

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-8 (RINGGOLD RD.) both directions at LM 2.65: Shoulder, bike lane and single lane closure between Karwill Lane and Rebecca Drive. Signage and barrels will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM starting 04/05/21 through 04/14/21. [2021-218]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) repair of the bridge over Big Soddy Creek (LM 20.6): The contractor will be performing bridge & roadway repair on the SR-29 bridge over Big Soddy Creek. Southbound will be open completely with no lane restrictions. Northbound will have two lanes open and one lane closed. There is the potential for temporary closures at times.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU046]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, US-11) improvement of the intersection at Edgmon Road in Collegedale (LM 22.7), including grading, drainage, and paving: Extra care should be taken while trucks are entering and exiting the roadway. One lane might be intermittently closed while work is ongoing. Additional flaggers will be onsite as needed.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU012]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. The flagging operations will be performed on 04/08/21, 04/09/21, 04/12/21, 04/13/21, and 04/14/21 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be grading, paving, constructing retaining wall(s) and installing signals & lighting on S.I.A. route connecting Ferdinand Piech Way & Volkswagen Dr. The roadway is not open to traffic. The traveling public should be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles from the jobsite onto the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU221]

MCMINN COUNTY I-75 at SR-30 (Exit 49) and SR-305 (Exit 52) interchange improvements: During this reporting period the contractor will have crews mobilizing to the project site to install construction signs. This work will occur between the hours of 8 AM and 5 PM Monday through Friday and will require temporary closures of the shoulders of the interstate ramps at Exit 49. Temporary shoulder closures are also possible on SR30 during these hours as crews work to install construction signs. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and watch for workers on the interstate ramps.

[APAC - Atlantic, Inc./Wagner/CNU352]

POLK COUNTY Utility Work on SR-33 (HWY. 411) both directions from LM 9.9 to LM 14: Mobile lane closures SR-40 junction to Ocoee River Bridge as crews transition work zone. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM to 3 PM with an estimated completion of 05/06/21. [2019-245]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) bridge over the Ocoee River: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on foundations for the new bridge and installation of drainage structures on the west side of the project. The right shoulder of SR-40 (US-64) is closed for the duration of this work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway.

[Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc./Wagner/DB1802]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) emergency slope stabilization near LM 20.5: During this reporting period the contractor will have intermittent lane closures in place on SR-40 in (US-64) in both directions Monday through Friday from 8AM to 6PM to place permanent pavement markings, snowplowable pavement markers, and to perform work on the punchlist.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU909]

RHEA COUNTY The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: Construction activity at the Nokian Tyres SIA project continues just North of Dayton, TN. The traveling public should be alert to construction vehicles entering and exiting the site. SR-29 traffic will continue to experience slight lane shifts with no shoulders at the entrance to the SIA roadway but there will be no lane closures on SR29.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Curtis/CNU014]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes: Beginning 04/12/21 the contractor will be setting up shoulder closures at multiple locations to construct sign footers. The locations are Sequatchie Co. SR-111 NB LM 7.20, Warren Co. SR-55 WB LM 8.92, Marion Co. I-24 EB Exit 155, Marion Co. SR-2 EB LM 1.24, and Marion Co. I-24 EB MM 136.9. A truck mounted attenuator will be on site during these shoulder closure.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Voiles/CNU178]

REGION 2 on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly from 7 PM to 6 AM Sundays through Thursdays and daily on state routes. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./Harris/CNU107]

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will always be maintained.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[LU, Inc./Harris/CNU303]

REGION 2 The sweeping and drain cleaning on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period. The drain cleaning operation will be starting Monday night of this reporting period. They will be having intermittent lane closures on I75 SB from Starting from MM17 to MM 10. The lane closures will from 8 PM-6 AM Monday thru Wednesday of this reporting period.

[Sweeping Corporation of America, Inc./Curtis/CNU328]

