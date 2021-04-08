Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TBI Releases Annual Report on Law Enforcement-Related Deaths

NASHVILLE – Today, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a comprehensive study detailing law enforcement-related deaths that occurred in the state in calendar year 2020.

The report, released in accordance to the requirements in Tennessee Code Annotated §38-10-102, uses established definitions and methodology and provides information qualifying incidents submitted by the state’s law enforcement agencies. Data has been divided into three categories: Deadly Use-of-Force Incidents, Arrest-Related Non-Forcible Deaths, and Deaths in Custody.

Among the reports’ findings:

  • In 2020, a total of 28 deadly use-of-force incidents occurred in the state, with incidents in the months of May, June, and July accounting for 46.4% of reported deaths.
  • Twelve of the reported deadly use-of-force incidents occurred in a highway, road, alley, sidewalk, or street. Nine occurred in a residence.
  • White subjects accounted for 74.2% of those killed in deadly use-of-force incidents. Black/African-American subjects accounted for 16.1%.

The full report is available for review on TBI’s website, at tbi.pub/reports.

