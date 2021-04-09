Virtual public input meeting available April 15 on proposed improvements to three bridges in Minot

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A virtual public input meeting will be available on April 15, 2021 on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available. This is not a live event.

The purpose of the Virtual Public Input Meeting is to receive public input and comments on proposed improvements to three highway/railway separation bridges in Minot. Minor rehabilitation of Bridge #0083-920.679R on the U.S. 83 West Bypass, Bridge #002-144.200R on U.S. 2, and Bridge #002-906.591 on the East Burdick Expressway in Minot is proposed. Work proposed for each structure varies, but includes structural repairs, lighting, minor paving and incidental work.

The virtual public input meeting is being facilitated by the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT), the City of Minot, and Houston Engineering, Inc.

Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by April 30, 2021 to Brad Pfeifer, Houston Engineering, 3712 Lockport Street, Bismarck, ND 58503 or email: bpfeifer@houstoneng.com with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Brad Pfeifer, Houston Engineering, 3712 Lockport Street, Bismarck, ND 58503 or email: bpfeifer@houstoneng.com

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Atiana Beck, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at (701) 328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.