From Pennsylvania to Pennsylvania Avenue: PA Tourism Office Launches “The Biden Trail” Presidential Road Trip

From Scranton to Philadelphia, Visit 14 Spots with a Connection to America’s First Family

Harrisburg, PA – On the heels of President Biden’s infrastructure proposal announcement in Pittsburgh last week, the Pennsylvania Tourism Office is paving the way to highlight the Pennsylvania roots of America’s First Family through the self-guided road trip, Joe & Jill: A Biden Trail.

Travelers can don their aviators as they follow the trail across eastern Pennsylvania to see what took the Bidens from Pennsylvania to Pennsylvania Avenue. Both the Scranton native and First Lady have a connection to the commonwealth that dates back earlier than their first date in Philadelphia.

“It’s no secret that President Biden has great pride in his Pennsylvanian roots, and although our sibling state to the south may claim him as theirs, his first chapter was written here. To celebrate America’s First Family, we are highlighting spots special to the President and First Lady,” said Carrie Lepore, Department of Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary of Marketing, Tourism & Film. “While Pennsylvania has no shortage of historical attractions, we are marking the present as the birthplace of the sitting President and where the First Lady Dr. Jill Biden charted many of her achievements.”

The presidential road trip includes 14 stops starting in Scranton and concluding in Philadelphia, from President Biden’s childhood home and favorite sandwich shop to the First Lady’s High School and Kelly Drive, her favorite place to run. The trail also includes well-known Pennsylvania spots like the Franklin Institute and the University of Pennsylvania, where President Biden received an honorary degree in 2013.

Biden Family Home in Scranton;

Green Ridge Little League, the President’s childhood baseball team;

Hank’s Hoagies, the President’s favorite sandwich shop;

St. Paul’s Church & Grade School, the President’s elementary school and family parish;

Manning’s Dairy Farm, Scranton-favorite ice cream;

Lafayette College, where President Biden traced his PA roots back to 1875;

Upper Moreland High School, the First Lady’s high school;

Villanova University, the First Lady’s alma mater;

Kelly Drive, a favorite running route for the First Lady;

South Philadelphia, home of the First Couple’s favorite Philly restaurant, Dante & Luigi’s;

Franklin Fountain, the First Lady’s favorite ice cream spot;

University of Pennsylvania, where President Biden received an honorary degree in 2013;

Parc & The Dandelion, two restaurants that have hosted the Biden family; and

Franklin Institute, a nod to the President’s admiration for the Founding Father.

