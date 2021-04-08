Grant Application Assistance Available through Montana Small Business Development Centers for Shuttered Venues

MONTANA – The Montana Small Business Development Center (SBDC) network is offering application assistance to small businesses in the live venue industry for federal grants available through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The SBDCs have hired additional staff to assist businesses looking to apply for federal assistance through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, which opens today.

“The Montana Small Business Development Center Network is adding to our portfolio of specialized, no-cost business assistance for the live venue-related industry businesses in Montana,” said Chad Moore, Montana SBDC State Director. “We encourage any business looking to apply for this help to reach out to us and get started now to receive this federal aid if needed.”

Eligible businesses must have been in operation as of February 29, 2020 and may include:

Live venue operators or promoters

Theatrical producers

Live performing arts organization operators

Relevant museum operators, zoos, and aquariums that meet specific criteria

Motion picture theater operators

Talent representatives

Interested businesses can reach out to Shannon Clancy, the Montana SBDC’s System for Award Management (SAM) registration specialist, for no-cost assistance to register in the federal System for Award Management (SAM.GOV), which is used to do business with the federal government. Shannon can be reached by email: sclancy@growgreatfalls.org or by phone: 406.590.1184.

The Montana SBDC network can also assist small businesses apply for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), and other federal and state resources.

The Montana SBDC network supports 10 regional centers across the state, focusing on free one-on-one counseling and low-cost training in financial analysis, business planning, strategic planning, loan packaging, financial projections, and market research.

The Montana SBDC is funded in-part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Montana Department of Commerce. For more information or to find your regional SBDC, visit SBDC.MT.GOV.