Self Storage Technology Leader OpenTech Alliance Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Adigma, LLC

The Acquisition Expands Existing Solutions to Include a Full Range of Customer Acquisition Services to Help Operators Drive Revenue Growth

Adigma has intimate knowledge of self storage and extensive marketing expertise – a combination that enabled them to develop groundbreaking customer acquisition and revenue management technology.” — Robert A. Chiti, OpenTech Alliance CEO

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenTech Alliance, the leading developer of innovative smart-connected technology solutions for the self storage industry, announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Adigma, LLC, a leading digital marketing and technology company in Lehi, UT (in the tech hub of Salt Lake City known as Silicon Slopes). The transaction is projected to close in the next 45 days. Terms of the transaction are undisclosed.

“The Adigma team has intimate knowledge of the self storage industry and extensive marketing expertise – a combination that has enabled them to develop some truly groundbreaking customer acquisition and revenue management technology,” stated Robert A. Chiti, OpenTech Alliance CEO. “We initially engaged their team to help accelerate the growth of StorageTreasures.com and were impressed by both the expertise of their staff and the results they delivered.”

The principals at Adigma have notably contributed to the success of several industry leaders, including Extra Space Storage (EXR), National Storage Affiliates (NSA), SmartStop and others.

“As our partnership with the team at OpenTech evolved we quickly realized how well our company cultures and values aligned,” stated Gabe Thayn, Adigma Co-Founder and CEO. “We were attracted to the idea of a merger because of their strong reputation and relationships in the self storage industry, and their personal investment in their storage partners’ success. Together, we are perfectly positioned to help operators diversify and improve their new customer acquisition processes and drive more value from their current customers.”

For the past four years, Adigma has been a premier marketing services agency working to help companies nationwide implement trackable, creative and savvy digital marketing. With a holistic approach, Adigma uses data to understand people and their behaviors to curate informed, creative content that resonates with real people. They offer a full range of solutions and services including account-based marketing, multi-location marketing, ad delivery, content marketing, search optimization, email marketing, web analytics, direct response and creative services.

Further details of the transaction will be released as they become available. Visit opentechalliance.com/blog for the most recent OpenTech Alliance news and updates.