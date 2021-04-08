Buck Enterprises Announces Business Acquisition of Financial Services Company Ann Vanderslice Retirement Planning Strategies To Expand Federal Benefits and Federal Retirement Planning Services

The business combination will expand Ann Vanderslice Retirement Planning Strategies’ scope and offerings for federal employees while operating as a subsidiary of holding company Buck Enterprises under the DBA Ann Vanderslice Federal Benefits Made Simple

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buck Enterprises, a provider of financial planning and wealth management services, announced today its acquisition of Denver-based Ann Vanderslice Retirement Planning Strategies, a recognized leader of information and planning services involving federal employee benefits, federal employee retirement systems, and income planning. The company will continue its services and operations out of its Lakewood and Colorado Springs offices under the DBA Ann Vanderslice Federal Benefits Made Simple as an established subsidiary of Buck Enterprises.



“Our two companies have shared a strong partnership in the federal benefits arena since 2019,” says Ann Vanderslice, President of Ann Vanderslice Federal Benefits Made Simple. “This next step will take us to new levels and capabilities that will provide additional resources and solutions to more federal employees.”

Buck Enterprises offers financial services through its subsidiaries E.A. Buck Financial Services and E.A. Buck Accounting & Tax Services. After serving thousands of families in Hawaii over the past forty years and recently establishing two new offices in the Denver-area, E.A. Buck Financial Services is now positioning itself in areas across the United States.

“E.A. Buck is currently expanding to new regions with the goal of having a federal benefits professional in each region,” says Ann Vanderslice. “Being able to fill the need for federal benefits and retirement planning services for federal employees, no matter where they live, is important to me. I can’t wait to see what this partnership and expansion with E.A. Buck will bring.”

“At E.A. Buck, we believe everyone, regardless of income or net worth, should have the opportunity to learn the financial strategies of the wealthy,” says Katie Buck, CEO of Buck Enterprises. “This business combination with a partner that shares those same values will help our companies make specialized financial planning accessible to more federal employees across the country.”

For more information about federal benefits information or financial planning options for federal employees visit federalbenefitsmadesimple.com or call 303-922-4304.

About E.A. Buck Financial Services

E.A. Buck Financial Services is a firm where legacy meets opportunity. Established by Ed Buck and now led by its second generation of the family, Katie Buck and Jeff Buck, the firm has always stayed true to its principles of being an experienced partner for the clients they serve, dedicated to bringing personalized financial planning to all levels of income and net worth. The firm has a team of certified advisors that offers help in Retirement Income Planning, Asset Management, Tax Investment Strategies, Social Security Benefit Planning and Insurance Services and Annuities.

About Ann Vanderslice Federal Benefits Made Simple

Formerly known as Ann Vanderslice Retirement Planning Strategies, Ann Vanderslice Federal Benefits Made Simple is a provider for federal benefits information, federal benefits analysis, retirement planning, and financial planning services for federal employees. The firm operates a team of professionals and advisors dedicated to helping federal employees understand and plan their options involving federal benefits and federal employee retirement systems.

We are an independent financial services firm helping individuals create retirement strategies using a variety of insurance products to custom suit their needs and objectives.

Securities offered only by duly registered individuals through Madison Avenue Securities, LLC (MAS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered only by duly registered individuals through AE Wealth Management, LLC (AEWM), a Registered Investment Adviser. MAS and E.A. Buck Financial Services are not affiliated entities. MAS and AEWM are not affiliated companies with Ann Vanderslice, E.A. Buck Financial Services, or E.A. Buck Accounting & Tax Services. 862336- 4/21.

Media Contact: Daniel Chong

808.679.7553. dchong@eabuck.com